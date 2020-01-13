7 tornadoes confirmed in Arkansas over weekend; damage surveys ongoing

The National Weather Service has confirmed seven tornadoes touched down in Arkansas during powerful storms that moved through the state overnight Friday into Saturday morning.

No injuries or deaths have been reported.

The most powerful, an EF-2, traveled 13.6 miles in Logan County and had peak wind speeds estimated by the weather service at between 111 and 135 mph.

The weather service said in a report that several barns, chicken houses and out buildings were destroyed. According to Logan County officials, at least nine homes were also damaged, including five that were destroyed.

Six other tornadoes were rated EF-1 in strength. One occurred near Seaton in Lonoke County, according to the report, and blew in a grain bin and tossed a shed.

Another occurred near Jerome in Drew County, “mangling” a silo, according to the report.

Three to 4 miles south of Ozark, in Franklin County, another tornado uprooted trees and damaged utility poles.

In south Arkansas, Ashley County saw three separate tornadoes, according to the report.

The weather service said ongoing damage surveys in Baxter, Fulton, Ashley and Chicot counties may find evidence of additional tornadoes.