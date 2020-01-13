Police: East Arkansas man, 22, arrested in New Year's Day slaying

A 22-year-old man was arrested early Monday in a fatal shooting that happened on New Year’s Day in Jonesboro, authorities said.

Police responding to a shots fired call at about 11:30 p.m. at the Haven Motel, 3006 S. Caraway Rd. on Jan. 1 found 21-year-old Tiquan Wilson suffering from gunshot wounds, according to Jonesboro police spokeswoman Sally Smith and a Facebook post by the department. Wilson was transported to an area hospital, where he died.

A second victim believed to have been involved in the shooting was also treated for gunshot wounds, authorities said.

According to police, investigators developed 22-year-old Laquinton Jameril Lauderdale, of Jonesboro, as a suspect in the shooting and took him into custody in Crittenden County on Monday.

Lauderdale was booked into the Craighead County jail on a first-degree murder charge and remained there Monday afternoon, according to an online jail roster.