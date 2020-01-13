Purdue bottles up Michigan State

Purdue forward Trevion Williams (50) celebrates with guard Nojel Eastern (20) during the second of the Boilermakers’ 71-42 victory over the eighth-ranked Michigan State Spartans on Sunday.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. -- Purdue's struggling offense received all the attention the last couple weeks.

Now the Boilermakers can start focusing on the raves about their seemingly unbreakable defense.

Purdue held No. 8 Michigan State to its two lowest scoring halves of the season and lowest point total in nearly eight years as it snapped a two-game losing streak with a 71-42 upset.

"Probably the worst beating I've taken as a coach," Michigan State Coach Tom Izzo said. "I think that was great pressure by Purdue. I thought (Purdue coach) Matt (Painter) did one hell of a job."

The Spartans (13-4, 5-1 Big Ten) came into the game as a 4 1/2-point favorite, averaging 81.3 points per game -- 16th in the country -- and a reputation for physical play.

But Cassius Winston, the league's preseason pick for player of the year, finished with 10 points, 5 assists and 9 turnovers. His teammates weren't any better.

Michigan State finished with season-lows in field goals (18), three-pointers (two), field goal percentage (35.3) and three-point percentage (12.5) while accumulating a season-high 18 turnovers. The 32 rebounds matched the Spartans' second-lowest total of the season, and the 42 points were their fewest since a 42-41 loss at Illinois on Jan. 31, 2012.

Naturally, the Spartans' eight-game winning streak ended.

"I just thought they never really quite got into a rhythm," Painter said. "I don't want to put that on them or give us the credit. A lot of times it's something in between."

The Boilermakers (10-7, 4-3), meanwhile, extended their home winning streak against conference foes to 15 and now have two victories over top-10 teams this season -- both by 29-point margins.

Purdue scored the first five points, then extended the lead to 19-4 with a 12-0 run. Trevion Williams, who finished with 16 points, helped fuel another big run, 13-2, that made it 34-14 with 3:23 left in the first half.

Michigan State never recovered despite trimming the deficit to 37-20 at halftime and 39-27 early in the second half.

MINNESOTA 75,

NO. 19 MICHIGAN 67

MINNEAPOLIS -- Daniel Oturu scored a career-high 30 points and Minnesota went on a late 11-0 run to beat Michigan.

Marcus Carr had 21 points and 12 assists for Minnesota (9-7, 3-3 Big Ten), while Alihan Demir scored 13 points.

Zavier Simpson had 19 points and nine assists for Michigan (11-5, 2-3). Franz Wagner scored 17 points.

The Gophers pulled away late after a back-and-forth second half.

Eli Brooks hit a three-pointer with 3:20 to play to put Michigan ahead 65-64. But Oturu answered on the other end with a basket in the low post to give Minnesota the lead for good with three minutes left.

NO. 21 MEMPHIS 68,

SOUTH FLORIDA 64

TAMPA, Fla. -- Precious Achiuwa had 22 points and 11 rebounds and Memphis rallied from a 14-point second-half deficit to beat South Florida and stop a two-game losing streak.

Tyler Harris finished with 17 points for the Tigers (13-3, 2-1 AAC), who held USF (8-9, 1-3) scoreless from the field over the final 6:37. Lester Quinones scored 13 for Memphis, which trailed 51-37 with 13 minutes left.

Achiuwa's three-point play gave Memphis its first lead since midway through the first half, and the 6-foot-9 freshman from Queens, New York, put the Tigers ahead for good, 63-61, with 1:40 remaining.

David Collins led USF with 24 points.

NO. 23 WICHITA STATE 89,

UCONN 86, 2OT

HARTFORD, Conn. -- Wichita State blew a nine-point lead in the final minute of regulation but outlasted UConn in double overtime.

Jaime Echenique led four Wichita State players in double figures with 19 points before fouling out. Dexter Dennis and Erik Stevenson each scored 16 for the Shockers (15-1, 3-0 American Athletic Conference), who have won nine straight games.

Christian Vital scored 25 points for UConn (10-6, 1-3).

NO. 25 COLORADO 91, UTAH 52

BOULDER, Colo. -- Tyler Bey finished with 11 points and 13 rebounds, Evan Battey put in 17 points to go along with 10 boards while McKinley Wright IV had 16 points, 8 assists and 7 rebounds as Colorado routed Utah.

The Buffaloes (13-3, 12-1 Pac-12) raced out to a 44-22 halftime lead and never let up in the second half.

Sophomore forward Timmy Allen, who leads the Pac-12 in scoring at 21.1 points per game, had seven of Utah's first nine points but didn't score again. Riley Battin led the Utes (10-5, 1-2) with eight points.

Sports on 01/13/2020