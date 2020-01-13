Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search Latest Core values App Traffic #Gazette200 Listen Story ideas iPad FAQ Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Razorbacks mascot Tusk IV dies

by NWA Democrat-Gazette | Today at 3:29 p.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Tusk IV, Arkansas' mascot, made an appearance at the third-annual "Razorback Day at the Capitol" luncheon. ( David Harten)

The Arkansas Razorbacks announced on Twitter that former Razorbacks mascot Tusk IV died Sunday.

Tusk IV was a Russian boar and was the Razorbacks' mascot beginning with the 2011 Arkansas football season and ending after the last game of the 2019 football season. The football team's record while Tusk IV was the mascot was 46-54.

Tusk IV retired after the 2019 football season and was replaced by his son, Tusk V.

The live mascot tradition started at the University of Arkansas in 1997.

Tusk lived on the Stokes Family Farm near Dardanelle.

[Video not loading above? Click here to watch » arkansasonline.com/114tusk]

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT