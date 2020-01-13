Razorbacks mascot Tusk IV dies

The Arkansas Razorbacks announced on Twitter that former Razorbacks mascot Tusk IV died Sunday.

Tusk IV was a Russian boar and was the Razorbacks' mascot beginning with the 2011 Arkansas football season and ending after the last game of the 2019 football season. The football team's record while Tusk IV was the mascot was 46-54.

It’s with a heavy heart we announce that Tusk IV, who retired at the end of the 2019 school year, passed away yesterday at his home in Dardanelle. His legacy will continue to live on through Tusk V (@Tusk_UA) and the entire Razorback Family. pic.twitter.com/U5dAthsOyx — Arkansas Razorbacks (@ArkRazorbacks) January 13, 2020

Tusk IV retired after the 2019 football season and was replaced by his son, Tusk V.

The live mascot tradition started at the University of Arkansas in 1997.

Tusk lived on the Stokes Family Farm near Dardanelle.

[Video not loading above? Click here to watch » arkansasonline.com/114tusk]