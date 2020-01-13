South Carolina makes case for No. 1

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Zia Cooke scored 17 points and fourth-ranked South Carolina routed Vanderbilt 93-57 on Sunday to position the Gamecocks for a possible move up to No. 1 for the first time this season.

Top-ranked UConn lost to Baylor on Thursday night. No. 2 Oregon lost to Arizona State on Friday night, and Arizona State upset No. 3 Oregon State 55-47 earlier Sunday.

The Gamecocks (16-1, 4-0 SEC) came in and simply dominated from the start on their way to a 10th consecutive victory. They improved to 12-2 against Vanderbilt under Coach Dawn Staley, including all six at Memorial Gym in this stretch. They've also won their first four in league play for the sixth time in the past seven seasons.

Mikiah Herbert Harrigan added 15 points for South Carolina. Laeticia Amikhere had 11 and Tyasha Harris and Aliyah Boston added 10 each.

Chelsie Hall scored 15 points to lead Vanderbilt (12-5, 2-2). Mariella Fasoula added 12.

The Gamecocks opened the game scoring the first nine points, and they finished with a 12-3 run for a 21-9 lead after the first quarter.

But Vanderbilt had won seven of its last eight despite losing leading scorer Brinae Alexander to an Achilles injury on Nov. 28. That streak included the Commodores' first win at Georgia since 2011 on Thursday night. The Commodores pulled within 27-24 on a layup by Mariella Fasoula with 3:06 to go in the second.

Vanderbilt didn't score again the rest of the quarter, and South Carolina responded by scoring 11 in a row for a 38-24 lead at halftime.

The Gamecocks picked up in the third where they left off, and Cooke's three-pointer with 8:03 left capped a 21-point spurt that left South Carolina up 48-24. South Carolina outscored Vanderbilt 36-14 in the quarter and led 74-38 going into the fourth.

In other Top 25 games Sunday, Sabrina Ionescu had 17 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists in leading No. 2 Oregon to a 71-64 victory over No. 18 Arizona in Tucson, Ariz. Oregon improved to 14-2, 3-1 in the Pac-12. Aari McDonald scored 25 points for Arizona (12-3, 2-3), and Cate Reese had 13. ... Ja'Tavia Tapley scored 14 points, Robbi Ryan and Reili Richardson added 10 each, and Arizona State stunned No. 3 Oregon State 55-47 in Tempe, Ariz. The victory finished a memorable weekend for the Sun Devils (13-4, 3-2 Pac-12), who also beat No. 2 Oregon 72-66 on Friday night. Oregon State (15-1, 3-1) shot 19 of 61 from the field, including 2 of 20 from three-point range. ... Kiana Williams had 21 points, 6 rebounds and 5 assists, and No. 5 Stanford made it a weekend sweep of California with a 79-65 victory in the second meeting over three days between the Bay Area rivals. Haley Jones also scored 21 and Lexie Hull added 15 to help Stanford win its fifth consecutive game since a loss at Texas on Dec. 22. Stanford (15-1, 4-0 Pac-12) made 9 of 14 shots out of halftime to pull away. The Golden Bears (8-7, 0-4) lost their fourth consecutive game and fifth in six following a seven-game winning streak. ... NaLyssa Smith had career highs with 30 points and 15 rebounds, powering No. 6 Baylor to a 94-48 victory over Oklahoma State in Waco, Texas. The Lady Bears (13-1, 2-0 Big 12) have won 47 consecutive home games, now the longest streak in the nation. Lauren Cox had 14 points and 10 rebounds for Baylor, and Tea Cooper scored 16 points. Vivian Gray and Natasha Mack both had 15 points for Oklahoma State (10-5, 1-2). ... Dana Evans scored 20 points, helping No. 7 Louisville defeat visiting Wake Forest 75-61. The Cardinals (16-1, 5-0 ACC) also got a solid performance from Jazmine Jones, who scored 10 of her 18 points in the fourth quarter. Ivana Raca had 16 points and 10 rebounds for the Demon Deacons (10-6, 3-2), and Christina Morra had 13 points and 13 rebounds. ... Michaela Onyenwere had 19 points and seven rebounds, and No. 8 UCLA held on for a 65-62 victory over host Colorado. The Bruins (16-0, 5-0 Pac-12) led by 25 in the third quarter but sweated out the victory. Colorado's Jaylyn Sherrod missed a contested three-pointer just before the final buzzer. Japreece Dean and Charisma Osborne each added 13 points for UCLA. Mya Hollingshed scored 17 points for the Buffaloes (13-3, 2-3). ... Elissa Cunane scored 22 points and grabbed 10 rebounds in 25 minutes as No. 9 North Carolina State beat Notre Dame 90-56 in South Bend, Ind. Jada Boyd scored 16 points, and Kayla Jones had 15 for Coach Wes Moore's Wolfpack (15-1, 4-1 ACC). Katlyn Gilbert scored a career-high 25 points for the Fighting Irish (6-11, 1-4). ... Nausia Woolfolk scored 21 points and Nicki Ekhomu had 20, leading No. 11 Florida State to a 78-64 victory over North Carolina in Tallahassee, Fla. The Seminoles (15-2, 4-2 ACC) shot 57% for the game and made 10 of 14 free throws in the fourth quarter. Taylor Koenen hit a career-high six three-pointers and scored 22 points for the Tar Heels (12-4, 3-2). ... Kathleen Doyle had 31 points, 10 assists and 9 rebounds, and Iowa beat No. 12 Indiana 91-85 in double overtime in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa (13-3, 4-1 Big Ten) extended its home win streak to 30 games. Monika Czinano had 23 points for the Hawkeyes. Jaelynn Penn had a season-high 24 points for Indiana (14-3, 4-1) ... Rhyne Howard had 22 points after a slow start, and No. 14 Kentucky pulled away for a 65-45 victory over host Florida. Howard was 7 of 10 for 18 points in the second half. Chasity Patterson finished with a career-high 20 points for the Wildcats (14-2, 3-1 SEC). Kiara Smith had 16 points for the Gators (11-6, 2-2). ... Sonya Morris had 17 points and 11 rebounds, and No. 15 DePaul rallied for a 74-69 victory over St. John's in Chicago. Deja Church added 15 points and 10 boards for the Blue Demons (15-2, 5-0 Big East), who trailed 50-47 heading into the fourth quarter. Qadashah Hoppie topped St. John's (10-7, 3-3) with 20 points. ... Blair Watson hit six three-pointers and scored 20 points, helping No. 17 Maryland to a 77-49 road victory over No. 24 Michigan. Ashley Owusu added 18 points and Diamond Miller scored 15 for the Terrapins (12-4, 3-2 Big Ten), who also beat the Wolverines 70-55 on Dec. 28. Naz Hillmon scored 15 points for Michigan (11-5, 2-3). ... Tynice Martin scored 23 points, Kysre Gondrezick added 21 and No. 19 West Virginia earned its ninth consecutive win with a 68-63 victory over Texas. Martin and Gondrezick combined to score 20 of 21 West Virginia points in the fourth quarter. West Virginia (13-1, 3-0 Big 12) went 13 for 19 from the line in the fourth after making 5 of 13 through the first three. Sug Sutton scored 18 points for Texas (9-6, 1-2). ... Abby Hipp scored 15 points for No. 20 Missouri State on 7-of-10 shooting, and Alexa Willard finished with 12 in an 80-66 victory over Northern Iowa in Springfield, Mo. The Bears (14-2, 4-0 Missouri Valley) earned their fifth consecutive win. Karli Rucker led Northern Iowa (9-5, 1-2) with 14 points. ... Rennia Davis scored 17 points, and balanced No. 23 Tennessee earned a 73-56 victory over Georgia in Knoxville, Tenn. The Lady Vols (13-3, 3-1 SEC) shot 52% (28 for 54) from the floor. Jordan Horston scored 14 points, Tamari Key had 13 and Lou Brown finished with 12. Georgia (10-7, 1-3) shot 39% (23 for 59) in its third consecutive loss. Maya Caldwell scored 13 points, and Gabby Connally had 11.

Sports on 01/13/2020