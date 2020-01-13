MEN'S BASKETBALL

Hendrix tops Millsaps

Seth Stanley scored 25 points, Jacob Link had 16 points and 10 rebounds and Sean Coman added 10 points to lead Hendrix College (10-1, 4-1 Southern Athletic Association) to a 73-66 victory over Millsaps College on Sunday in Conway.

Hendrix made 28 of 40 free throws in the game and overcame a 48-37 rebounding deficit.

Anthony Hughes led Millsaps (11-5, 3-2) with 12 points. Rhyan McLaurin had 10 points.

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Hendrix loses at home

Elecia Lartigue scored 26 points and Dia Fortenberry had 17 points and 7 rebounds to lead Millsaps (8-8, 2-5 Southern Athletic Association) to a 62-54 victory over Hendrix (2-14, 0-5) on Sunday in Conway.

Millsaps shot 19 of 28 from the free-throw line and outrebounded Hendrix 41-34.

Anissa Gutirerrez led Hendrix with 16 points and Kessie Jenkins had 11 points and 11 rebounds.

