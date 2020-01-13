Storms leave thousands in dark

A downed tree blocks a street in Charleston, W.Va., on Sunday after storms that affected large parts of the country.

Thousands of people remained without electricity Sunday morning after weekend storms ravaged parts of the Southeast and Midwest, causing 11 deaths, overturning cars, uprooting trees and reducing buildings to rubble.

The National Weather Service said a tornado packing winds of at least 134 mph hit Alabama's Pickens County on Saturday, killing three. Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey praised the state's first responders Sunday in a statement expressing grief over the loss of life.

"This morning, I have reached out to both the county leadership as well as the legislative delegation to offer my deepest condolences in this terrible loss of life," Ivey's statement said.

In northwestern Louisiana, three deaths were blamed on high winds. A man in his bed in Oil City, La., was crushed by a tree that fell on his home early Saturday. A couple in nearby Bossier Parish were killed when the storm demolished their mobile home. The National Weather Service said a tornado with 135 mph winds hit the area.

Icy road conditions were blamed for Saturday's deaths in Lubbock, Texas, where two first responders were killed when they were hit by a vehicle at the scene of a traffic accident; and in Iowa, where a semitrailer on Interstate 80 overturned, killing a passenger.

[Gallery not loading above? Click here for more photos » arkansasonline.com/113severe/]

Near Kiowa, Oklahoma, a man drowned after he was swept away by floodwaters, the state Highway Patrol said.

High winds and icy weather were factors in power outages affecting tens of thousands of people in the South and Northeast. The poweroutage.us website reported more than 40,000 outages in New York. More than 28,000 people were without power in the Carolinas on Sunday morning.

Entergy Corp. said its subsidiaries serving Arkansas, Louisiana, Texas and Mississippi had more than 30,000 customers without power Sunday morning, mostly in Mississippi and Arkansas. That was down from a peak of 134,000 outages in the entire Entergy system. While most were expected to be restored late Sunday, some in areas of Arkansas and Mississippi with extensive damage might take longer, said spokeswoman Lee Sabatini.

"They have had extensive infrastructure damage," Sabatini said of the two states.

Photo by AP/Nam Y. Huh

A woman in Evanston, Ill., takes a photo of a frozen tree Sunday on the shore of Lake Michigan. Thousands of people were still without electricity Sunday after weekend storms ripped through parts of the Southeast and Midwest, killing 11 people. More photos at arkansasonline.com/113severe/.

A Section on 01/13/2020