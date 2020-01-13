Teen shot, injured after fight outside Little Rock pizzeria faces charges, police say

FILE - A police cruiser sits outside a Little Caesars Pizza, 3412 S. University Ave. on Aug. 29, 2019 in Little Rock.

A 16-year-old who was shot and injured Sunday outside a Little Caesars across the street from the University of Arkansas at Little Rock also faces criminal charges, authorities said.

Officers responded to a shooting call around 6:25 p.m. Sunday at the restaurant, 3412 S. University Ave., according to a police report.

Police said witnesses reported seeing a group fighting near the restaurant, authorities said.

According to witnesses, a member of the group went to a car and pulled out a rifle, as well as a second gun, which he handed to another male, the report states.

The two fired several rounds at a gray Dodge Charger that left the parking lot, and police said they later learned of a 16-year-old at UAMS Medical Center suffering from a gunshot wound in his right side. Authorities believe he was involved in the fight outside Little Caesars and was shot.

According to police, several rounds also struck a passing Cadillac Escalade carrying two people. Neither person inside the Cadillac were injured, according to the report.

Authorities said the injured teen was treated and taken to the Pulaski County jail on two counts of committing a terroristic act. No other arrests were listed in the report.

The Little Caesars was the site of a homicide on Aug. 29, 2019, in which 33-year-old Marcus Fleming was fatally shot. Police arrested a restaurant employee, 26-year-old Domeque Jones, in Fleming's death.