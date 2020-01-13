Sections
Wreck on icy I-40 kills Arkansas man, police say; slick conditions also noted in separate fatal crash

by Nyssa Kruse | Today at 1:45 p.m.
Two Arkansans died in separate wrecks on icy highways, including one on Interstate 40, after temperatures dropped over the weekend, state police said.

Jose Argueta, 61, of Van Buren, was driving a Toyota around 6:30 a.m. Monday on eastbound Interstate 40 in rural Franklin County when he lost control, according to a preliminary crash report.

Roads were icy, and the Toyota crossed into another lane of traffic before leaving the highway, according to the report. The vehicle struck a tree on the driver's side before ending up in a ditch.

Argueta died, and no additional injuries were listed by state police.

On Saturday, a 21-year-old died and four others were injured in a two-vehicle wreck near Lowell, state police said.

A Toyota Corolla was traveling south around 4:55 p.m. on U.S. 71 approaching Robinson Avenue when it veered out of control, according to a state police preliminary crash report. State police said ice may have caused the vehicle to swerve.

The Corolla entered northbound traffic and was struck by a Hyundai Elantra, according to the report.

A passenger in the Corolla, Juan Heredia-Lopez of Rogers, died in the wreck.

Two passengers, one a minor, from the Corolla were injured, as were the driver and a passenger in the Elantra.

The road had patches of ice and temperatures were around freezing at the time of the crash, according to the report.

At least 13 people have died on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to preliminary numbers.

