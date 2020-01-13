Woman, two sons arrested in North Little Rock homicide

North Little Rock police have arrested a woman and two of her sons in a homicide at the Velvet Ridge Apartments, according to a news release and arrest report.

The news release said that officers were called to 5025 Velvet Ridge, Building M, about 1:30 p.m. Saturday in reference to an unresponsive male. According the release, upon arriving at the location, police found a man, identified as 41-year-old William Wade, unconscious and suffering from significant injuries.

The release said Wade was taken to Baptist Springhill for treatment where he later died from his injuries.

According to the release, detectives arrested 41-year-old Shamirra Nechelle Hudspeth, 17-year-old Wilson Antonio Morris, and an unidentified juvenile male in connection with the slaying.

According to an arrest report, a witness told police that he drove Wade to the apartment, which he said was Wade's girlfriend's residence, so that Wade could retrieve his wallet. The report said the witness told police he saw Wade enter the apartment and, seconds later, saw Wade come back out of the apartment fighting with a woman and two teenage boys.

Another witness who was inside the apartment at the time of the incident told police that Hudspeth first attacked Wade, at which point Morris and the unidentified juvenile joined in, the report said.

According to the release, Hudspeth and Morris, who was charged as an adult, were arrested and charged with second-degree murder and are being held in the Pulaski County jail.

The juvenile male has also been arrested in connection with the incident, the release said, and is being held at the juvenile detention center.

