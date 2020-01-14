Sections
10 tornadoes, one injury confirmed after weekend storms in Arkansas

by Nyssa Kruse | Today at 1:28 p.m.
story.lead_photo.caption A home on Old Military Road in Midway sits in ruin Saturday after an EF-2 tornado struck in Logan County late Friday.

The National Weather Service has confirmed that 10 tornadoes struck Arkansas over the weekend, causing property damage and at least one injury.

Two EF-2 tornadoes and eight EF-1 tornadoes swept through the state overnight Friday into Saturday morning.

One of the EF-2 tornadoes struck Logan County and the other hit Ashley County. Ashley County also saw three weaker tornadoes.

Next door, in Chicot County, two tornadoes were confirmed. According to a report by the weather service office in Jackson, Miss., one of the tornadoes, in Lake Village, knocked a tree onto a house, causing an injury.

A message to Chicot County Emergency Management seeking further details was not immediately returned.

The same tornado also swept away two mobile homes, and damaged numerous trees and power lines. About 1,200 Entergy customers in Chicot County were still without power as of 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to an outage map.

Although no other injuries have been reported as directly caused by the tornadoes, one person was also injured during cleanup of tornado damage in Ashley County, according to the weather service report.

Tornadoes were also confirmed in Lonoke, Franklin and Drew counties.

The full list of confirmed tornadoes, with the cities where they started when listed by the weather service, includes:

  • Franklin County (Cecil): EF-1
  • Drew County (Jerome): EF-1
  • Logan County: EF-2
  • Lonoke County (Seaton): EF-1
  • Ashley County (West Crossett): EF-1
  • Ashley County (Milo): EF-1
  • Ashley County (North Crossett): EF-1
  • Ashley County (Snyder): EF-2
  • Chicot County (Lake Village): EF-1
  • Chicot County (Lake Village): EF-1
