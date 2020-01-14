$49M expansion in plans at Memphis brewery

MEMPHIS -- A brewery is planning a $49 million upgrade in Tennessee to keep up with demand, an effort expected to add 155 jobs.

According to the Daily Memphian, Blues City Brewery in Memphis is one of three contract-brewing facilities operated in the U.S. by Wisconsin-based City Brewing Co.

The company is seeking a local property-tax break worth $3.7 million over 12 years. The Economic Development Growth Engine for Memphis and Shelby County said the operation will generate $10 million in property tax over the 12-year time frame.

The facility employs 516 people making an average of $54,000 annually. The plant was built by Schlitz Brewing Co. on 83 acres in 1971. City Brewing bought it nine years ago.

The 1.3 million-square-foot facility has the capacity to produce more than 60 million cases a year.

Blues City Brewery's customers provide the recipes for their brands, and the brewery makes and packages their products for them.

-- The Associated Press