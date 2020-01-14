Sections
78-year-old woman shoved to ground, robbed of purse in west Little Rock, police say

by Nyssa Kruse | Today at 3:06 p.m.
story.lead_photo.caption A Little Rock Police Department vehicle is shown in this file photo.

A 78-year-old woman was pushed to the ground and robbed of her purse Monday outside a Sam’s Club in west Little Rock, police said.

The woman told officers she was outside the store, located at 900 S. Bowman Road, around 1:40 p.m. when she noticed a man walking behind her.

He passed her when she stopped at her vehicle, according to a police report, but when she opened her car, the man reappeared, pushed her down and grabbed her purse.

The man then ran and got into the passenger side of a Chevrolet S-10, which drove away.

Neither the woman nor witnesses saw the driver of the truck.

The woman told police she did not need medical attention, though her elbow hurt.

Officers tried to find the owner of the S-10 but no one was home at the address listed for the vehicle. Police believe the truck's owner has moved.

