Pedestrian fatally struck in Benton, authorities say

A Benton Police Department vehicle is shown in this file photo.
A pedestrian was fatally struck early Sunday by a vehicle in Benton, authorities said.
Benton police responded just before 2 a.m. to the Interstate 30 frontage road at McCright Street and found 30-year-old Jacob Bridges dead.
Police are still investigating the crash, and no charges have been filed.
A police spokeswoman said she didn't immediately have any additional details about what happened.
