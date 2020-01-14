Sections
Pedestrian fatally struck in Benton, authorities say

by Nyssa Kruse | Today at 11:13 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption A Benton Police Department vehicle is shown in this file photo.

A pedestrian was fatally struck early Sunday by a vehicle in Benton, authorities said.

Benton police responded just before 2 a.m. to the Interstate 30 frontage road at McCright Street and found 30-year-old Jacob Bridges dead.

Police are still investigating the crash, and no charges have been filed.

A police spokeswoman said she didn't immediately have any additional details about what happened.

