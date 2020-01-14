• Alexander Thim, 27, of West Bloomfield, Mich., and Mark Derkatz, 30, of Windsor, Ontario, were both charged with racing on a public highway and other counts after police in Bowling Green, Ky., said they hit speeds of up to 120 mph while driving 2020 Corvette Stingrays.

• Tyson Steele, 30, whose remote cabin 20 miles outside Skwentna, Alaska, burned down, killing his dog and leaving him with no means of communication, spent several weeks alone in a makeshift shelter with an SOS signal stamped in the snow before he was rescued by a state police helicopter crew.

• Johannes Grasser, 28, an Austrian who belongs to a parachute jump team that performed a show in Thailand, was rescued after being stuck for hours about 200 yards above the ground after his parachute became snagged on the rocky side of a cliff.

• Alex Villanueva, sheriff of Los Angeles County, Calif., said Amber Leist, 41, an off-duty sheriff's detective, was struck and killed by a car as she was returning to her own vehicle after helping an elderly woman cross a street in Los Angeles.

• Decarlo Powell, 21, of Florissant, Mo., faces second-degree murder and other charges after two guards working at an ATM fatally shot Powell's accomplice in suburban St. Louis during a failed holdup that occurred while the would-be robbers awaited sentencing for a similar heist attempt in 2017, police said.

• Melissa Wolke, 38, accused of ordering her pit bull to attack a 55-year-old man who was found dead at a home in Conway, Ky., pleaded innocent to murder and other charges.

• Jay Brannon, 45, who pleaded guilty to attempted aggravated murder and other counts for using a flammable liquid to set a Portage County, Ohio, sheriff's deputy on fire while authorities were trying to arrest Brannon, was sentenced to 16 years in prison, prosecutors said.

• Jose Bonilla, 24, was sentenced to 30 years in prison after pleading no contest to charges that he shot into a crowd, wounding five people and killing one, in 2015 at Zombicon, a zombie-themed festival in Fort Myers, Fla.

• G.T. Bynum, the mayor of Tulsa, said he sees benefits in having A&E's Live PD film police calls in the city, adding the public needs "to see what our officers have to deal with," even though some other leaders called the contract with the TV channel "a blight on our city, citizens and police force."

