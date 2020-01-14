Jonesboro man arrested in slaying

A 22-year-old man was arrested early Monday in a fatal shooting that happened on New Year's Day in Jonesboro, authorities said.

Police responding to a shots fired call at about 11:30 p.m. at the Haven Hotel, 3006 S. Caraway Road, on Jan. 1 found Tiquan Wilson, 21, suffering from gunshot wounds, according to Jonesboro police spokeswoman Sally Smith and a Facebook post by the department. Wilson was transported to an area hospital, where he died.

According to police, investigators developed 22-year-old Laquinton Jameril Lauderdale of Jonesboro as a suspect in the shooting and took him into custody in Crittenden County on Monday.

Lauderdale was booked into the Craighead County jail on a first-degree murder charge and remained there Monday afternoon, according to an online jail roster.

