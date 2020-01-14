Sections
Breaking: Woman held in killing of former Arkansas lawmaker faces new charges
Little Rock detective on leave after arrest on DWI charge in Texas

by Nyssa Kruse | Today at 10:34 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption FILE — A Little Rock Police Department vehicle is shown in this file photo.

A Little Rock Police Department major crimes detective was placed on leave after she was arrested earlier this month in Texas, authorities said.

Jasmine Reynolds was arrested Jan. 5 by the Texas Department of Safety in Navarro County on a charge of driving while intoxicated.

Little Rock police officer Eric Barnes said Reynolds is on leave without pay.

A request for a police report filed in the case wasn't immediately fulfilled by the Texas agency.

Another Little Rock detective, John Brawley, was arrested three days later on one count of third-degree assault on a family or household member. He was also placed on leave.

