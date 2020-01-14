Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search Latest Core values App Traffic #Gazette200 Listen Story ideas iPad FAQ Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Little Rock man accused of fleeing authorities at speeds of over 130 mph

by Josh Snyder | Today at 1:26 p.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Police lights are shown in this file photo.

A 29-year-old man was arrested Sunday after he drove away from authorities in Little Rock at speeds greater than 130 mph, according to an arrest report.

Antonio Bowie of Little Rock led authorities on the chase after he was spotted driving a black Dodge Challenger on Kanis Road at about 2 a.m. Sunday, according to the report.

The Challenger was suspected of being involved in an earlier pursuit, the report states. The circumstances around the previous pursuit weren’t included in the report.

Authorities said Bowie didn't stop, instead turning south on John Barrow Road and driving over 130 mph. The officer stopped the pursuit for safety reasons, according to the report.

But an Arkansas Game and Fish Commission officer identified the driver as Bowie, and he was later arrested in the 1300 block of South Bowman Road, police said.

Bowie was transported to the Pulaski County jail, where an online jail roster showed he remained early Tuesday afternoon. He faces charges of fleeing, reckless driving and driving while his license was cancelled, suspended or revoked.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT