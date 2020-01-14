Little Rock man accused of fleeing authorities at speeds of over 130 mph

A 29-year-old man was arrested Sunday after he drove away from authorities in Little Rock at speeds greater than 130 mph, according to an arrest report.

Antonio Bowie of Little Rock led authorities on the chase after he was spotted driving a black Dodge Challenger on Kanis Road at about 2 a.m. Sunday, according to the report.

The Challenger was suspected of being involved in an earlier pursuit, the report states. The circumstances around the previous pursuit weren’t included in the report.

Authorities said Bowie didn't stop, instead turning south on John Barrow Road and driving over 130 mph. The officer stopped the pursuit for safety reasons, according to the report.

But an Arkansas Game and Fish Commission officer identified the driver as Bowie, and he was later arrested in the 1300 block of South Bowman Road, police said.

Bowie was transported to the Pulaski County jail, where an online jail roster showed he remained early Tuesday afternoon. He faces charges of fleeing, reckless driving and driving while his license was cancelled, suspended or revoked.