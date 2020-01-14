NWA fishing report

Beaver Lake

Fishing is good for black bass, striped bass and crappie.

James Whittle at Hook, Line and Sinker in Rogers said black bass are prowling shallow water. Try Alabama rigs, jerk baits, crawdad-colored crank baits or jig and pigs.

Striped bass fishing is good with shad or brood minnows. The catching is good in the Prairie Creek and Monte Ne areas. Crappie are biting 15 feet deep around brush and in the shade of docks. Minnows work best. Anglers report catching limits of crappie in the midlake area. Average surface water temperature is in the high 40s.

Lake Atalanta

Whittle said trout fishing is good with Power Bait or worms.

Beaver tailwater

Lisa Mullins at Beaver Dam store said trout are biting Power Bait or nightcrawlers. Combine Power Bait with a waxworm for best results.

The top lures are small jigs, small spoons and countdown Rapalas. Try fly fishing with midges during low water. Go with streamers in high water.

Lakes Fayetteville, Sequoyah

Both lakes are closed. They will reopen Wednesday.

Bella Vista

Nick Gann at Hook, Line and Sinker in Bella Vista said black bass fishing is good at all Bella Vista lakes on Alabama rigs, swim baits and crawdad-colored crank baits.

Try for trout at Lake Brittany with Power Bait or small spoons.

Swepco Lake

Kenny Stroud in Siloam Springs said black bass fishing is good. A variety of lures are working. Ned rigs and all types of soft plastic lures are wise to use. An Alabama rig is an excellent choice. Jerk baits and crank baits are effective lures.

Eastern Oklahoma

Stroud recommends fishing at Lake Eucha for black bass with jerk baits or Alabama rigs. Try for crappie with minnows or jigs 10 to 15 feet deep.

Table Rock Lake

Focused Fishing guide service recommends fishing deep with jigging spoons. Fish in creek arms 50 to 70 feet deep around shad schools. Finding shad is the key.

Try an Alabama rig around timber 18 to 20 feet deep. A jig and pig fished along points 12 to 25 feet deep may also work. Jerk baits should start work better when the water gets colder.

