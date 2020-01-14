Pair of 4-star prospects expected to visit Hogs

Arkansas continues to add visitors for January weekends, and two 4-star recruits are expected to visit Fayetteville soon.

Georgia running back Daijun Edwards of Moultrie (Ga.) Colquitt County is expected to visit the Razorbacks this weekend while Alabama receiver commitment Javon Baker of Powder Springs (Ga.) McEachern is planning to visit on Jan. 24.

Edwards, 5-11, 205 pounds, is rated a 4-star prospect by national recruiting analyst Tom Lemming of CBS Sports Network. He reports offers from Florida State, Georgia, Auburn, Penn State and others.

He rushed 165 times for 1,008 yards and 11 touchdowns as a senior.

Baker, 6-0, 180, committed to the Crimson Tide as a junior and has other reported offers from Florida, Florida State, Auburn, Michigan, Ohio State and others. Lemming rates Baker a 4-star-plus recruit.