PLAYERS OF THE WEEK: Brown totals 101 points in two games; Johnson drills a game-winner

Payton Brown of Waldron can fill up a stat sheet, but he had an incredible week even by his high standards.

Brown scored 42 points in a victory over Cedarville and followed it up with 59 points in a win at Lincoln. But piling up points isn't all Brown does for Waldron (15-3, 4-0), which leads the 3A-1West Conference. Brown added five steals, four rebounds, and four assists against Cedarville and seven rebounds, six assists, and five steals against Lincoln.

For his efforts, Brown is the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette boys Player of the Week. Trinity Johnson of Farmington is the girls' Player of the Week.

Waldron coach Josh Brown is accustomed to watching his senior point guard turn in outstanding performances. But he said it was a particularly impressive week for Brown, who averages 31.5 points on the season.

"The week he had is something kids dream about," said coach Brown, who is not related to his star player. "He was feeling it. He just kept shooting, shooting, and shooting, and they were going in. It was something to see."

Brown, who scored 60 points in a game earlier this season, committed to Central Arkansas after he averaged 32.1 points as a junior. But he de-committed last week from UCA when head coach Russ Pennell took a leave of absence and did not return. The move could provide a second chance for Division I programs in the region willing to take a chance on Brown, whose recruiting options are growing.

"Payton has all the physical measurables," coach Brown said. "He's 6-foot-3, 185 pounds, so he's not a little guy. He can hit a 3-pointer in your face, he can drive to the rim and score, and he makes his free throws. He's a gym beast who works all the time."

Farmington (16-3, 3-0) remained undefeated in 4A-1 Conference play with a victory at Pea Ridge and a home win over Gravette.

Johnson, a junior guard, provided the game-winning basket at Pea Ridge when she drilled a 3-pointer with 10 seconds left to give the Lady Cardinals a 49-48 victory in double-overtime.

Johnson's shot happened near the Farmington bench and in front of her father, Farmington coach Brad Johnson. Johnson finished with 14 points, including eight in the two overtime periods.

"That was a special momentum on both fronts," coach Johnson said of his daughter, who celebrated her 17th birthday on Sunday. "We have a race-to-space set and she flipped to the other side of the court to get the open shot. To see her reaction after making a last-second basket was fun to see."

Johnson followed up her heroics by contributing 12 points on four 3-pointers in a 72-48 victory over Gravette. She's a 50 percent shooter from long range who's already made 70 3-pointers on the season.

Arkansas Sports Media Prep Basketball Poll Boys OVERALL Rogers (13)^13-0^159^1 North Little Rock (2)^10-3^127^2 West Memphis (1)^11-3^120^3 Conway^11-2^108^4 FS Northside (1)^11-4^86^5 Springdale Har-Ber^11-2^69^6 Magnolia^10-0^68^7 Greene Co. Tech^14-1^45^NR Blytheville^15-3^34^NR Russellville^11-4^32^8 Others receiving votes: Fayetteville 24, LR Mills 15, Bryant 14, Cabot 11, Vilonia 5, Hot Springs 5, Maumelle 4, Marion 2, Valley View 2, Sylvan Hills 2, Valley Springs 2, Izard County 1. CLASS 6A Rogers (13)^13-0^78^1 NLR (3)^10-3^58^2 Conway^11-2^42^3 FS Northside (1)^11-4^37^4 Springdale Har-Ber^11-2^23^5 Others receiving votes: Bryant 6, Fayetteville 5, Cabot 4. CLASS 5A West Memphis (14)^11-3^82^1 Greene Co Tech (1)^14-1^59^3 Russellville (2)^11-4^34^2 Maumelle^10-3^28^4 Vilonia^12-2^23^5 Others receiving votes: Hot Springs 8, Jacksonville 5, LR Hall 4, Sylvan Hills 3, Jonesboro 3, Marion 3, Benton 2, Lake Hamilton 1. CLASS 4A Magnolia (13)^10-0^77^1 Blytheville (3)^15-3^65^3 LR Mills^13-3^46^2 Morrilton (1)^11-5^23^4 Valley View^11-3^19^5 Others receiving votes: Dardanelle 12, Pulaski Academy 6, Arkadelphia 5, Jonesboro Westside 2. CLASS 3A Valley Springs (14)^21-2^82^1 Dumas (3)^11-1^60^2 Bergman^22-4^40^3 Elkins^15-1^24^5 Waldron^14-3^19^NR Others receiving votes: Manila 13, Osceola 4, Atkins 4, Trumann 3, Prescott 3, Harding Academy 1, Ashdown 1, Rivercrest 1. CLASS 2A England (9)^14-1^72^1 Marianna (6)^14-3^68^2 Lavaca (2)^19-3^43^4 Quitman^12-4^19^5 Marked Tree^10-3^13^3 Others receiving votes: Cutter-Morning Star 11, Clarendon 10, Bay 9, Earle 7, Flippin 2, White Co. Central 1. CLASS 1A Izard County (15)^21-5^77^1 Kirby (1)^20-2^49^2 Nevada^17-3^48^3 The New School (1)^19-1^22^4 tie-Hillcrest^20-2^22^4 Others receiving votes: Concord 21, Bradley 13, Ridgefield Christian 3. Girls OVERALL FS Northside (9)^12-3^131^1 Bentonville (3)^12-1^128^2 Conway (3)^^12-3^127^3 Nettleton (1)^14-2^111^4 Cabot ^13-1^101^6 Batesville (1)^16-1^93^5 Fayetteville^11-3^86^7 LR Christian^11-2^39^10 Vilonia^13-1^31^9 Harrison^16-1^28^10 Others receiving votes: Pulaski Academy 16, Mountain View 14, Star city 12, Greenwood 10, Mountain Home 3, West Memphis 2 Jonesboro 2, Farmington 1. CLASS 6A FS Northside (8)^12-3^68^1 Bentonville (3)^12-1^58^2 Conway (5)^^12-3^57^3 Cabot (1)^13-1^39^4 Fayetteville^11-3^37^5 Others receiving votes: Rogers 1. CLASS 5A Nettleton (14)^14-2^82^1 LR Christian (1)^11-2^58^3 Vilonia (2)^^13-1^45^5 Greenwood^10-4^33^2 West Memphis^12-3^21^NR Others receiving votes: Mountain Home 11, Jonesboro 4, Hot Springs Lakeside 1. CLASS 4A Batesville (16)^16-1^84^1 Harrison (1)^16-1^55^2 Star City^17-0^42^3 Farmington^16-3^37^4 Pulaski Academy^12-2^25^5 Others receiving votes: Southside Batesville 9, Pea Ridge 2, Berryville 1.. CLASS 3A Mountain View (16)^14-1^83^1 Central Ark. Christian^15-3^56^3 Charleston (1)^13-2^32^NR Hoxie^11-3^28^NR Valley Springs^19-5^25^2 Others receiving votes: Lamar 19, Bergman 8, West Helena, Mayflower 1, Centerpoint 1. CLASS 2A Melbourne (16)^13-2^84^1 Quitman (1)^12-2^65^2 Bigelow^14-2^42^3 Marmaduke^18-7^35^4 Riverside^13-6^14^5 Others receiving votes: Earle 7, Poyen 5, Acorn 2, Danville 1. CLASS 1A Viola (12)^23-2^79^1 Kirby (2)^20-4^56^2 Mount Vernon-Enola (3)^20-2^47^4 Concord^15-3^44^3 Emerson^18-2^17^5 Others receiving votes: West Side Greers Ferry 6, Mammoth Spring 3, Alpena 2, Ouachita 1.

Preps Sports on 01/14/2020