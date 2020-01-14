MEN'S BASKETBALL

John Brown wins on the road

Luke Harper scored 39 points and had seven rebounds to lead John Brown University (14-2, 5-1 Sooner Athletic Conference) to a 81-70 victory over Langston on Monday night in Langston, Okla.

Kiree Hutchings had 12 points and Desier Carnes had 10 points for the Golden Eagles.

John Godwin led Langston (10-5, 3-3) with 18 points. David Hunt had 14.

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

John Brown drops a close game

Taylor Fergen missed a three-pointer at the buzzer as John Brown University lost 69-66 to Langston on Monday night in Langston, Okla.

Tarrah Stephens led John Brown (5-10, 1-5 Sooner Athletic Conference) with 18 points and four rebounds. Jordan Martin and Fergen both had 10 points and seven rebounds.

Asheika Alexander led Langston (4-6, 2-4) with 24 points and nine rebounds.

