MEN'S BASKETBALL
John Brown wins on the road
Luke Harper scored 39 points and had seven rebounds to lead John Brown University (14-2, 5-1 Sooner Athletic Conference) to a 81-70 victory over Langston on Monday night in Langston, Okla.
Kiree Hutchings had 12 points and Desier Carnes had 10 points for the Golden Eagles.
John Godwin led Langston (10-5, 3-3) with 18 points. David Hunt had 14.
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
John Brown drops a close game
Taylor Fergen missed a three-pointer at the buzzer as John Brown University lost 69-66 to Langston on Monday night in Langston, Okla.
Tarrah Stephens led John Brown (5-10, 1-5 Sooner Athletic Conference) with 18 points and four rebounds. Jordan Martin and Fergen both had 10 points and seven rebounds.
Asheika Alexander led Langston (4-6, 2-4) with 24 points and nine rebounds.
Sports on 01/14/2020
Print Headline: State sports briefs