Police: Arkansas man dies after car hits ditch, overturns; woman killed in wrong-way crash

A 20-year-old man died in Garland County when his car struck a ditch and overturned early Tuesday, state police said.

The crash happened in the 1100 block of Arkansas 290 at about 2:30 a.m., a preliminary crash report states. A 2006 Chevrolet Malibu crossed the centerline and drove into a ditch on the eastbound side of the highway, according to the report.

The Malibu became airborne and overturned before coming to rest on its driver’s side. The driver, Javier A. Santos, of Hot Springs, was partially ejected through the sunroof and was killed, troopers said.

According to authorities, rain had been falling and the roads were wet at the time of the crash.

A south Arkansas woman driving the wrong direction on Monday afternoon was killed after her SUV struck a traffic sign and tree, police said.

Mary Dell Jones, 60, was driving south in the northbound lanes of Main Street in Crossett when the crash happened at about 3:45 p.m., according to a separate preliminary report. Her vehicle, a 2011 Kia Sorento, struck a no parking sign in the 1000 block and traveled roughly 25 feet before hitting a tree and coming to a stop, police said.

According to the report, Jones was transported to Ashley County Medical Center, where she died.

Authorities described conditions as cloudy but dry when the crash happened.

At least 15 people have died on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to preliminary crash figures.