Victim ID'd as shooter's ex-boyfriend

Little Rock police identified the victim of a fatal Saturday morning shooting as a man who was barred by law from going near the reported shooter.

Officers responded at 9:21 a.m. Saturday to a report of a shooting at a house on Jeck Court, about 2 miles west of College Station, according to police. They found O'Detric Hill, 39, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound in the neck.

A 34-year-old woman living in the house told police that she and a friend were at the home when Hill, her ex-boyfriend, arrived. Hill and the 34-year-old started fighting, according to a police report, and she shot Hill in the neck.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a news release.

A no-contact order had been in place barring Hill from going near the woman after he was arrested in November on a charge of third-degree domestic battery, according to online court records.

The 34-year-old waived her rights and provided a statement to police about the shooting that "corroborated evidence" found at the house, according to the report.

Little Rock police spokesman officer Eric Barnes said Monday the investigation into the shooting was ongoing, and police were working to determine whether the shooting was justified. No arrests had been made, he said.

Metro on 01/14/2020