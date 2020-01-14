Visits aplenty heading to UA

University of Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman is expected to host three commitments, two former commitments and several other targets for official visits this weekend.

The Razorback signees expected to visit are defensive ends Jaqualin McGhee, 6-4, 255 pounds, of Fort Valley (Ga.) Peach County; Jashaud Stewart, 6-2, 223, 4.61 seconds in the 40-yard dash, of Jonesboro; and cornerback Nick Turner, 6-0, 184, of New Orleans Brother Martin.

National recruiting analyst Tom Lemming of CBS Sports Network rates McGhee a three-star prospect, Stewart a four-star and Tuner a three-star.

Three-star receiver Savion Williams, 6-4, 215, 4.5 in the 40, of Marshall, Texas, and three-star-plus tight end Allen Horace, 6-4, 250, of Crockett, Texas, committed to the Hogs and former coach Chad Morris, then reopened their recruitment when Morris was fired Nov. 10.

They will be making their second official visits to Arkansas. Because they haven't used their allotted five visits and Arkansas had a coaching change, they're able to make a second official visit to Fayetteville.

Williams had a good official visit to SMU in December and is also considering TCU. He has an outstanding relationship with receivers coach Justin Stepp. Horace has visits set up to Texas-San Antonio on Jan. 24 and Maryland on Jan. 31.

Georgia offensive line commitment Broderick Jones, 6-6, 280, of Lithonia, Ga., pledged to the Dogs when Pittman was in Athens. He also has visits set for Georgia on Jan. 24 and Auburn on Jan. 31.

ESPN rates him a five-star prospect, No. 1 offensive tackle and the No. 13 overall prospect in the nation. Lemming said landing Jones would be a huge get for Pittman and offensive line coach Brad Davis.

"He's explosive with a long reach," said Lemming, who rates Jones a four-star-plus recruit. "Defenders have a hard time getting around him because he always plays under control. He rarely lunges, and can mirror and slide with the best of them."

Lemming rates offensive lineman Jalen St. John, 6-5, 320, of St. Louis (Mo.) Trinity Catholic a three-star-plus recruit. He committed to Davis and Missouri last summer, but reopened his recruitment after the firing of coach Barry Odom, Arkansas' new defensive coordinator.

In addition to visiting Arkansas, St. John plans to officially visit Florida State on Jan. 31 and is deciding among Auburn, Michigan and Tennessee for a Jan. 24 visit.

Maryland running back Ebony Jackson, 6-1, 210, of Marietta (Ga.) Cherokee is expected to visit the Hogs this weekend. He was committed to Tennessee before pledging to the Terrapins.

A Lemming four-star prospect, Jackson reports running 10.4 seconds in the 100 meters.

Cornerback Rashad Battle, 6-2, 190, 4.55 in the 40, of Fairburn (Ga.) Creekside is expected to visit the Hogs and has Georgia penciled in for Jan. 31. He visited Maryland last spring and committed to the Terrapins in the summer. He reopened his recruitment in November.

"He seems to do everything well and effortlessly," said Lemming, who rates Battle a four-star recruit. "He has good size and has the frame to play cornerback or safety on the next level."

Cornerback Khari Johnson, 6-1, 183, 4.49 in the 40, of Suffield (Conn.) Academy made an unofficial visit to Arkansas in the fall with his father. His mother will join them for an official visit this weekend.

He received a scholarship offer from the Hogs on Dec. 18. He also has offers from Arkansas State University, Akron, Southern Mississippi, Navy and others. He has the Hogs on the top of his list.

Lemming rates Johnson a three-star prospect.

Defensive end Eric Thomas Jr., 6-3, 230, 4.7 in the 40, of Pensacola (Fla.) Booker T. Washington, and linebacker Jacorrei Turner, 6-2, 205, 4.65 in the 40, of Atlanta (Ga.) Woodward County are also planning to visit this weekend. The Hogs offered a scholarship to Thomas on Dec. 22 and Turner on Jan. 6.

Both are rated three-star recruits by Lemming.

Former commitment and athlete Kelvontay Dixon, 6-0, 175, 4.4 in the 40, of Carthage, Texas, is expected to visit this weekend or Jan. 24 before he makes his visit to Texas on Jan. 31. He committed to the Hogs in July and reopened his recruitment after Morris' firing.

Email Richard Davenport at rdavenport@arkansasonline.com

Sports on 01/14/2020