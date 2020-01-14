Police Beat

Youth arrested after LR shooting

A 16-year-old was wounded by gunfire after a fight in a Little Rock parking lot Sunday evening, according to a police report.

Victor Lopez, 16, of Little Rock reportedly shot a gun multiple times after an altercation involving several unknown individuals, striking a vehicle with two people in it traveling on University Avenue, police said.

Lopez was shot, though police did not know if the wound was self-inflicted or if he was shot by an unknown person.

He was arrested on two counts of terroristic threatening at UAMS Medical Center and is scheduled to appear in court Jan. 22.

Metro on 01/14/2020