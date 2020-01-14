Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search Latest Core values App Traffic #Gazette200 Listen Story ideas iPad FAQ Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Police Beat

by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 2:14 a.m.

Youth arrested after LR shooting

A 16-year-old was wounded by gunfire after a fight in a Little Rock parking lot Sunday evening, according to a police report.

Victor Lopez, 16, of Little Rock reportedly shot a gun multiple times after an altercation involving several unknown individuals, striking a vehicle with two people in it traveling on University Avenue, police said.

[RELATED: Click here for interactive map + full coverage of crime in Little Rock » arkansasonline.com/lrcrime/]

Lopez was shot, though police did not know if the wound was self-inflicted or if he was shot by an unknown person.

He was arrested on two counts of terroristic threatening at UAMS Medical Center and is scheduled to appear in court Jan. 22.

Metro on 01/14/2020

Print Headline: Youth arrested after LR shooting

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT