Ex-school counselor from Arkansas charged with attempting to produce child porn

A man who spent 15 years as a counselor at a central Arkansas high school was charged Wednesday morning with attempting to produce child pornography, authorities said.

Jonathan Williams, of Malvern, was arrested Tuesday at the Hot Spring County sheriff’s office following an FBI investigation, according to Connor Hagan, spokesman for the agency’s Little Rock office. Hagan said the agency planned to arrest Williams alongside the sheriff’s office when an FBI task force officer spotted Williams making a report at the sheriff’s office, and he was taken into custody.

Williams was a former counselor at Malvern High School, according to the Malvern School District. He was hired by its board May 11, 2004 and resigned Aug. 16 of last year.

In his resignation letter, provided by the district, Williams wrote “It is with great regret that I must resign my position as counselor at Malvern High School due to issues that I must address. At this time I ask for privacy and prayers.”

The accusations against Williams don’t involve Malvern students, the school district said in a statement Wednesday. The district also said it didn’t receive any complaints or concerns regarding Williams while employed there.

“The district will continue to cooperate in any criminal investigation,” it said in a release. “The district’s number one priority is the safety and welfare of the students.”

Court records show Williams was arraigned Wednesday in the Eastern District of Arkansas on one count of attempted production of child pornography.

Williams was the second person arraigned in Arkansas this week as a result of FBI investigations involving crimes against children, Hagan said. On Monday, Charles Cliff Brown was charged in the Eastern District of Arkansas on a count of attempted enticement of a minor, according to the FBI.