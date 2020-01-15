Arkansas man charged with rape, other felonies after woman reports attack

A Jonesboro man was charged with multiple felonies this week after a woman said he choked and raped her, according to court documents.

Obadiah Hedrick, 44, faces charges of rape, aggravated assault of a family or household member and terroristic threatening.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Jonesboro police responded Saturday to a home on Melton Circle after a report of a domestic disturbance.

A woman told police Hedrick assaulted her, according to the affidavit, and grabbed her throat to the point that it “restricted her airway.”

She said Hedrick then forcibly removed her clothing and raped her, the affidavit states, and told the victim to call police because he was going to kill her.

Officers reported the woman had injuries consistent with the attack she described.

Police found Hedrick in a camper parked in the driveway and arrested him, according to the affidavit.

Jail records show Hedrick was released Monday from the Craighead County jail on $75,000 bond.