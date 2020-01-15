Arkansas native, former Dallas Cowboys safety Cliff Harris elected to Pro Football Hall of Fame

Another Arkansan is headed to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Cliff Harris will be one of 20 inducted into the hall in August as part of an expanded class to commemorate the NFL’s 100th season, it was announced Wednesday.

Harris was one of 10 elected to the hall in the senior player category. He was previously a finalist for the hall in 2004.

Harris, who grew up in Des Arc, and played college football at Ouachita Baptist, will be the eighth Arkansan inducted into the hall that is located in Canton, Ohio. The 71-year-old played 10 seasons as a safety for the Dallas Cowboys’ “Doomsday Defense” in the 1970s.

Arkansans in the Pro Football Hall of Fame Player, High School, Year Inducted Don Hutson, Pine Bluff, 1963 Willie Davis, Texarkana Washington, 1981 Bobby Mitchell, Hot Springs Langston, 1983 Dan Hampton, Jacksonville, 2002 Cortez Kennedy, Rivercrest, 2012 Willie Roaf, Pine Bluff, 2012 Jerry Jones, North Little Rock, 2017 Cliff Harris, Des Arc, 2020

Exclusive Look: HOF President David Baker calls Cliff Harris to inform him that he has been elected to the Hall of Fame.#PFHOF20 | @dallascowboys pic.twitter.com/psFZH7LW1t — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) January 15, 2020

In Dallas, Harris won two Super Bowls and four conference championships. He was voted to six Pro Bowls and was five times All-Pro.

Harris finished his career with 29 interceptions, including one that he returned for a touchdown. He also had 2,040 yards as a kickoff and punt returner.

He retired following the 1979 season and in 2004 was added to the Cowboys’ Ring of Honor. The Ouachita Baptist football stadium in Arkadelphia is named for Harris and an award bearing his name is presented annually by the Little Rock Touchdown Club to the best defensive player in college football's smaller divisions.

Harris is one of two men with Arkansas ties who will be inducted in August. Jimmy Johnson, who played at the University of Arkansas from 1962-64, learned he was elected to the hall Sunday during the halftime show of the playoff game between the Green Bay Packers and Seattle Seahawks. Johnson, who is a studio analyst for the Fox, won two Super Bowls as the Cowboys’ head coach in the 1990s.

A third player with Arkansas ties, Steve Atwater, is one of 15 modern-era finalists, of which five will be elected to the hall next month. Atwater played for the Razorbacks from 1985-88 and spent all but one of his 11 NFL seasons with the Denver Broncos, where he won two Super Bowls and was voted to eight Pro Bowls.

Atwater is a finalist for the hall for the third time.