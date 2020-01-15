Baptist Prep turning lumps into progress

The battle for first place in the 3A-5 Conference was a game for nearly three quarters Tuesday night on Baptist Prep's Steve Miller Court.

And then it wasn't.

Baptist Prep (11-7, 5-0) outscored Central Arkansas Christian 16-0 during a six-minute span at the end of the third quarter and at the start of the fourth, turning a six-point advantage into a 57-35 victory.

CAC (11-4, 4-1) entered the game with a more impressive overall record, but Mustangs Coach Matt Hall said he knew what his team was facing.

"Listen, Steve Miller's one of the best, most respected coaches in the state. I knew it would be tough," said Hall, whose team ended up with nine baskets and was outrebounded 35-21. "I thought we would do a better job than we did."

Hall was as critical of the job he did preparing the Mustangs to play as he was effusive about the job Miller did with his team.

"I did a terrible job," Hall said. "I got to be better about preparing us to play good teams."

Miller said he was pleased with the way the Eagles, winners of six consecutive games, have responded after a 5-7 start to the season.

It was a stretch that included matchups with some of the state's most respected larger programs -- Parkview, Fair and Mills in the Jammin for Jackets Tournament -- then facing Rogers, the Democrat-Gazette's No. 1-ranked team in Class 6A, in the Hoops for Hunger Cyclone Classic in Russellville in late December.

Baptist Prep has not lost since.

"At the time, when you're working hard against such great teams and good athletes, you're thinking, 'Why are we doing this," Miller said. "That's why. So we'll be ready."

CAC trailed 27-20 at halftime after falling behind 10-2, then 25-15 late in the second quarter.

Baptist Prep threatened to pull away at the start of the third quarter, leading 34-23 after a free throw by its leading scorer Hudson Likens (18 points) with 5:18 to play.

CAC outscored Baptist Prep 5-0 to force a Miller timeout with the score 34-28 at the 3:41 mark.

"I just told them to stay the course, attack the rim, keep attacking the rim, and let's guard," Miller said. "Let's really do a better job of guarding some people."

The result was a 23-7 finish for Baptist Prep, which got key contributions from point guard DJ Townsend (9 points) and forward Jeremy Elmquist (10 points, 9 rebounds).

Karsen Richard led CAC with eight points, and Jackson Richmond scored seven.

"They're really good," Hall said. "Steve Miller. You don't get your name, 50 foot on the court, without being good at what you do. He does a fantastic job. He's one of the best there are. Period."

GIRLS

CAC 60, BAPTIST PREP 55

Bethany Dillard (25 points) scored her team's final six points, including four free throws in the final minute, and the Lady Mustangs pulled away from a 54-54 tie.

CAC, the Democrat-Gazette's No. 2 team in Class 3A, is 16-3 overall and 5-0 in 3A-5.

Josie Stewart led Baptist Prep (11-7, 3-2) with 17 points, including five three-pointers.

CAC led 18-13 after one quarter, 33-30 at halftime and 46-43 after three quarters.

