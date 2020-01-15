Carter joins arts advisory council

Scott Whiteley Carter, a top Little Rock city official, has been elected to an advisory council for Americans for the Arts, the city announced last week.

Members of the national nonprofit dedicated to advancing the arts and arts education in America elected Carter to the role. He will serve on the group's advisory council for the private sector, which works to develop and implement private-sector advocacy programs and leads local arts agencies in connecting with the private sector.

Carter is the city's public affairs and creative economy adviser, and serves as the staff liaison for the Little Rock Arts and Culture Commission, as well as various cultural organizations. He is also the city historian.

Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. shifted Carter to a role focusing on Little Rock's corporate and creative communities in 2019. He was previously the city's special projects administrator.