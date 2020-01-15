Charging Wildcats exert dominance in 4th quarter

North Little Rock withstood an intense run by Conway in the third quarter before generating one of its own in the fourth to pull out a 6A-Central Conference home victory.

The Charging Wildcats scored 13 of the first 14 points in the final period to crack open a close game and beat the Wampus Cats 74-58.

Freshman guard Bryson Warren scored a game-high 25 points for No. 2 North Little Rock (11-3, 2-0), which hadn't played at Charging Wildcat Arena since its season opener Nov. 21 but churned out a second-half performance that left Coach Johnny Rice beaming.

North Little Rock hit 17 of 29 (58.6%) shots after halftime while committing just 4 turnovers. Of those 17 made baskets, 12 came off assists.

"That second half was some of the best basketball, if not the best, we've played all season," North Little Rock Coach Johnny Rice said. "I told the guys, when we play that way, when we share the ball the way we did, we're a pretty good team. And then of course, Bryson lit it up, and that always helps."

Warren had 13 points in the fourth quarter for the Charging Wildcats, who had to stave off several runs by the Wampus Cats. Senior guard Spencer Simes had 14 points, 6 assists and 5 rebounds while sophomore center Kelel Ware had 14 points, 18 rebounds and 4 blocked shots. Senior forward Laityn Sheppard added 12 points and six rebounds.

Senior forward Caleb London scored 22 points for No. 5 Conway (11-3, 1-1), which had its eight-game winning streak snapped. Senior guard Trey Tull contributed nine points.

Conway Coach Brian "Salty" Longing liked the fight his team showed, but he admitted the Charging Wildcats' size was tough to handle.

"North Little Rock is such a difficult matchup, especially when they go with their two bigs," he said in reference to Sheppard and Ware. "They didn't start the game that way, but in the second and fourth quarters when they had their most success, they had them both in the game. We were a little outmanned.

"When we went to a zone, they hit threes. When we went back to man, they went inside and hurt us. With all the good teams Johnny has had here, I think this is his most complete team offensively."

The Wampus Cats were within 49-48 after three quarters after a 9-3 run that came immediately after North Little Rock put together a 14-3 spurt to open a 46-39 lead.

The Charging Wildcats were too much in the first four minutes of the fourth behind Warren, who scored seven in a row during their 13-1 surge. He later hit consecutive three-pointers in another 10-3 flurry that put North Little Rock ahead 72-53.

"I've been telling the guys all year, if they were giving out championship rings on paper, we'd be right there," Rice said. "But that's not how it works. Everyone has to have the same goal, and that's to win. It doesn't matter who scores.

"As long as everyone is on the same page and working for that common goal, we'll be fine."

