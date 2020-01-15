Cherokee Nation Businesses submits latest application for casino license

FILE — A roulette wheel spins at Cherokee Casino & Hotel in West Siloam Springs, Okla.
Officials for Cherokee Nation Businesses on Wednesday submitted their latest application for a casino license in Pope County.
They delivered an application to the state Racing Commission a day after a Pulaski County circuit judge extended by 30 days a temporary restraining order barring the commission from issuing a license in Pope County.
Circuit Judge Wendell Griffen’s ruling came after the racing commission voted Friday to abandon a second license application period that lasted 90 days from Aug. 19 to Nov. 18.
The first application period was in May and drew five applications rejected by the commission.
