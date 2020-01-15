Cherokee Nation Businesses submits latest application for casino license

Officials for Cherokee Nation Businesses on Wednesday submitted their latest application for a casino license in Pope County.

They delivered an application to the state Racing Commission a day after a Pulaski County circuit judge extended by 30 days a temporary restraining order barring the commission from issuing a license in Pope County.

Circuit Judge Wendell Griffen’s ruling came after the racing commission voted Friday to abandon a second license application period that lasted 90 days from Aug. 19 to Nov. 18.

The first application period was in May and drew five applications rejected by the commission.

Read Thursday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.