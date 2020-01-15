Firefighters allow parents into Park Avenue Elementary School where multiple people were treated Tuesday for jet fuel exposure in Cudahy, Calif. (AP/The Orange County Register/Scott Varley)

Dumped jet fuel splatters students in LA

CUDAHY, Calif. -- A mist of fuel dumped by an airliner with an engine problem as it made an emergency return to Los Angeles International Airport fell on several schools Tuesday, causing minor skin and lung irritation for 56 children and adults, officials said.

The Los Angeles Unified School District said its Park Avenue Elementary campus in Cudahy and 93rd Street Elementary had "direct impacts from the fuel." Los Angeles County Fire Department Inspector Sky Cornell said 31 children and adults were affected at Park Avenue and 12 at 93rd Street. The rest of those affected were at other schools.

All of the fuel evaporated quickly, and nothing flammable remained in the air or on the ground, Cornell said.

"Students and staff were on the playground at the time," the district said.

Paramedics were immediately called to treat anyone complaining of "skin irritation or breathing problems," the district said. People were treated with soap and water, Fire Inspector Henry Narvaez said.

The Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement that Delta Air Lines Flight 89, headed to Shanghai, declared an emergency after leaving Los Angeles International Airport, returned and landed without incident.

Delta Air Lines said in a statement that Flight 89 "experienced an engine issue requiring the aircraft to return to LAX. The aircraft landed safely after an emergency fuel release to reduce landing weight."

Teen fatally shot at Texas high school

BELLAIRE, Texas -- A 16-year-old student was shot to death Tuesday at a Texas high school, and a suspect was arrested hours later, officials said.

Grenita Lathan, interim superintendent of the Houston Independent School District, confirmed that the shooting victim at Bellaire High School had died. She gave no other information and took no questions.

A suspect and another person who police said was connected to the case were arrested about 3½ hours after the shooting, according to statements from the school district and Bellaire police. They said no other information would be released for now, including further details about where the shooting occurred in the school complex, whether the suspect was a student or what led to the arrest.

The district announced that classes had been canceled today after Lathan originally said they were going on as scheduled.

There were conflicting media reports about whether the shooting happened inside or outside the school.

The city, a suburb southwest of Houston, confirmed on Twitter that there was a shooting and had warned that the suspect was at large.

Clinic now able to seek abortion license

LOUISVILLE, Ky. -- Kentucky officials are inviting a Planned Parenthood clinic to apply for a license to perform abortions after it was denied by former Gov. Matt Bevin's administration.

If a license is approved for the Louisville clinic, it would become only the second abortion provider in the state.

Bevin, a staunchly anti-abortion Republican, had ordered abortions halted at the downtown Louisville facility after learning early in his term as governor in 2016 that it was performing the procedure. The two sides had battled in court since then. Bevin lost his reelection bid to Democrat Andy Beshear in November, and Beshear, who supports abortion rights, took office on Dec. 10.

A letter sent from the state Cabinet for Health and Family Services on Jan. 3 to the Planned Parenthood clinic said the state was rescinding its decision to deny an application to provide abortions.

"Gov. Beshear's administration recognized that our license had been wrongfully denied and that the previous administration didn't follow the proper process," Hannah Brass Greer, chief legal counsel for Planned Parenthood of Indiana and Kentucky, said in a statement.

The Cabinet's letter said that if a new license is approved, the clinic would be subject to an unannounced inspection by state officials within three months.

Chicago-slaying witness denied payout

CHICAGO -- Chicago aldermen have rejected a proposed $125,000 legal settlement for a woman who witnessed the fatal shooting of black teenager Laquan McDonald by a white Chicago police officer.

Some aldermen on Monday questioned why the city should pay Alma Benitez, who filed a federal lawsuit in 2016 alleging investigators tried to pressure her into changing her account of the shooting, the Chicago Tribune reported.

Benitez was in a fast-food drive-thru lane in 2014 when, she said, she saw police surround and shoot McDonald.

Finance Committee Chairman Scott Waguespack called for the committee to vote against the proposal, saying afterward that there wasn't enough support to pass it.

Benitez's lawsuit could now proceed to trial or the city could settle with her for $100,000 or less, an amount that does not require City Council approval.

A jury found former officer Jason Van Dyke guilty in October 2018 of second-degree murder and aggravated battery in McDonald's shooting. He was sentenced to six years in prison.

A Section on 01/15/2020