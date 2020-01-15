Coach says Bruins' victory was 'ugly'

Pulaski Academy opened up a 32-18 lead after two quarters, then held on for what Bruins Coach Doug Franks called an "ugly" 46-35 victory over Forrest City at Alex Hugg Gymnasium on Tuesday.

After opening up that 32-18 lead, Pulaski Academy (9-3, 4-1 4A-5) scored only 14 points in the second half. Forrest City (3-10, 1-5) managed 17 points in the second half, but never threatened the Bruins.

"There is no way to sugarcoat it," Franks said. "It was pretty ugly. Our second bunch of players really came through for us tonight. Usually, they don't enter the game as a group, but tonight they did pretty good.

"The defense was also ugly, but you have to credit Forrest City. [Coach] Dwight [Lofton] had his team ready to play tonight."

The Mustangs took a 4-3 lead with 5:38 left in the first quarter, but Pulaski Academy outscored them 10-2 over the next four minutes. The Bruins increased their lead to 29-16 with 1:23 left in the first half.

Then the offenses really slowed down.

The teams scored eight points apiece in the third quarter, but the Bruins increased their lead to 40-22 on a Patrick Engskov three-pointer with 2:47 left in the quarter.

Robert Echols scored four points in the final 56.1 seconds of the quarter, trimming the lead to 40-26 after three quarters for Forrest City.

Pulaski Academy scored six points in the final quarter, but the Mustangs scored only nine points themselves.

"We think we're a pretty good team," said Franks, noting the Bruins are adjusting to having a complete team after the school's football team played into December while winning a state championship. "We've had several practices with a complete team and seven games, but we're just not there yet."

Nine players scored for the Bruins, led by Demetrius Sharp with nine points. Logan Miller and Griffin Newby each had eight points.

Echols had a game-high 12 points for the Mustangs.

4A-5 GIRLS

PULASKI ACADEMY 83, FORREST CITY 44

The Lady Bruins (13-2, 5-0 4A-5) jumped to a 28-9 lead after the first quarter, then steadily increased the margin to take an easy victory over the Lady Mustangs (5-9, 2-4).

Ten players scored for the Lady Bruins, lead by Riley Smith with 16, Taylor Hernandez with 15 and Jazmene McMillan with 13 points.

Ta'Kyla Allen led Forrest City with 13 points while Colby Britton chipped in with 10.

