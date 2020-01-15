Conway's shooting overwhelms NLR

Even without one of its top players, Conway had an answer for everything North Little Rock threw at it Tuesday.

The Lady Wampus Cats buried 13 three-pointers, including 10 in the first half, to stroll to a 76-47 victory in 6A-Central Conference play at Charging Wildcats Arena.

Freshman guard Chloe Clardy finished with 26 points, senior guard Jadah Pickens put in 17 of her 19 points in the first half, and freshman center Savannah Scott had 10 points and 7 rebounds for No. 3 Conway (13-3, 2-0), which won impressively for the second game in a row despite playing without starting guard Jaiden Thomas. The sophomore, who leads the team in rebounding and is second in scoring, is nursing a right leg injury and is expected to miss several weeks.

Conway scored the first 16 points of the game, including four three-pointers from well beyond the arc. The Lady Wampus Cats added another three-pointer before the end of the quarter to hold a 25-14 lead after eight minutes.

"We shoot it so much in practice, so that's kind of what we do," Conway Coach Ashley Hutchcraft said. "But we live and die by the three, and we could've just as easily missed them. But we knew without Jaiden, we were going to have to make some shots."

Pickens drilled three consecutive three-pointers to start the second period, and Clardy added two more from 21 feet. To compound matters for North Little Rock, the Lady Charging Wildcats managed to hit just 6 of 22 shots in the first half and trailed 46-24 at intermission.

"I was really proud of the girls, especially our seniors," Hutchcraft said. "Jadah's been big for us all year. She's that one player that has the most experience on our team. For her to play the way she did, especially in that first half, was big for us."

Sophomore forward Amauri Williams had 12 points, 7 rebounds and 3 blocks for the Lady Charging Wildcats (8-8, 1-1).

Sports on 01/15/2020