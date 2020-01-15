Demolition-list purchases win reprieves in PB

PINE BLUFF -- Ten properties set for demolition were saved, at least temporarily, after appeals from the owners to the city's Development and Planning Committee.

The committee -- made up of City Council members Glen Brown Jr., who chairs the committee; Bruce Lockett; and Win Trafford -- listened to appeals Tuesday from property owners. Several said that they had purchased property at auction, some through the state lands commission, and others through private auctions, and only after the sale was completed learned that the property was condemned by the city.

Ryan and Ronnie Stearns, who recently moved to Arkansas from the Seattle area, said they purchased a 1914 home at 908 W. Fifth Ave. in the Pine Bluff historic district at auction from a Florida company.

Ryan Stearns told the committee that -- although the foundation had buckled and the floors had rotted, and much of the roof over the front porch was gone -- the structure of the building itself was sound and the couple had put in a lot of work in the initial cleanup.

"That house is totally salvageable," Stearns said. "My intention is not to rebuild it. My intention is to restore it."

Trafford asked what progress the committee might expect in the next 30 to 60 days.

Stearns said that within 30 days he could have the roof rebuilt and the front facade redone, and within two months could complete installation of floor joists and supports.

"I'd much rather see this house rebuilt than torn down," remarked Brown.

"It is a cool house," Ronnie Stearns said.

The committee agreed to hold off on any further action on the property and told the Stearnses to report their progress to the committee at its Feb. 4 meeting.

Later, Ryan Stearns told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette that he learned after the purchase that the house was to be demolished.

"We had no idea it had been condemned and we certainly didn't know it was about to be torn down," he said.

Several other people told the committee that they also had learned later that their properties were on the condemned list, which they said made improvements a questionable investment and selling difficult if not impossible.

The committee voted to allow all the property owners who appealed the condemnations between 30 and 60 days to show progress on improving the properties, with committee taking no action until that time.

Diane Schratz, general counsel for Lands Commissioner Tommy Land, told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette that the commissioner's office has nothing to do with property condemnations, and she said the volume of properties handled each year makes it impossible to know the status of each one.

"A lot of times we don't even know they've been condemned and we sell them as is," Schratz said. "We tell them at auction that people have to do their due diligence because we don't have anything to do with condemnations and most times we don't have notice of them ourselves."

A city ordinance adopted in 2018 by the City Council requires sellers of condemned properties to disclose the condemnation to buyers, provided the seller is aware of the condemnation at the time of the sale.

