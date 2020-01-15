Sections
District sets preschool sign-ups

by Stephen Simpson | Today at 1:11 p.m.

The North Little Rock School District will open registration for its preschool program Feb. 17.

Parents must register their children in person at the Pike View Early Childhood Center at 441 McCain Blvd., according to a school district news release. Only children who live in the district's zone are eligible to attend the program. The children must be at least 3 years old on or before Aug. 1. Four-year-olds are also eligible for registration.

To enroll their children, parents must provide birth certificates, vaccination records, medical insurance cards, Social Security cards, proof of address and proof of income.

Preschool is available at the following locations in the school district: Amboy Elementary, Boone Park Elementary, Glenview Elementary, Meadow Park Elementary, Pike View Early Childhood Center, and Seventh Street Elementary. Students are assigned to their respective schools based on available space.

