High school basketball

TUESDAY’S GAMES

BOYS

6A-CENTRAL

Bryant 67, LR Catholic 35 Cabot 72, FS Southside 53 FS Northside 63, LR Central 44 North Little Rock 74, Conway 58

6A-WEST

Bentonville West 39, Rogers 36 Springdale Har-Ber 54, Springdale 46 Bentonville 42, Rogers Heritage 35 Fayetteville 66, Van Buren 48

5A-CENTRAL

Jacksonville 68, Pine Bluff 56 Sylvan Hills 65, Little Rock Parkview 51 Maumelle 68, White Hall 34

5A-EAST

Greene Co. Tech 41, Mountain Home 39 West Memphis 66, Searcy 44 Jonesboro 56, Paragould 31 Marion 72, Nettleton 51

5A-SOUTH

Lake Hamilton 54, HS Lakeside 35 Hot Springs 84, Texarkana 58 Sheridan 49, Benton 43

5A-WEST

Vilonia 69, Beebe 46 Russellville 75, Greenwood 46 4A-1Farmington 58, Gentry 39 Berryville 71, Harrison 58 4A-4 Dardanelle 70, Heber Springs 13 Morrilton 54, Pottsville 51 Ozark 63, Clarksville 55 4A-5 Mills 65, eStem 53 Pulaski Academy 46, Forrest City 35 4A-7 Hope 56, De Queen 53 Arkadelphia 64, Nashville 54 Bauxite 41, Mena 40 4A-8 Warren 57, Star City 38 Magnolia 87, Monticello 55 Crossett 63, Camden Fairview 61 3A-1 EAST Clinton 56, Green Forest 41 Bergman 83, Marshall 65 3A-1 WEST Mansfield 53, West Fork 50 Greenland 54, Cedarville 45 Elkins 67, Lincoln 52 Charleston 83, Waldron 52 3A-2 Newport 70, Cedar Ridge 45 Cave City 50, Tuckerman 37 Harding Academy 85, Palestine-Wheatley 31 Bald Knob 72, Harrisburg 36 3A-3 Trumann 74, Corning 68 Gosnell 53, Hoxie 46 Manila 79, Piggott 32 Osceola 91, Walnut Ridge 81

3A-4

Jessieville 75, Two Rivers 64 Lamar 60, Atkins 47 Fountain Lake 56, Perryville 43 Booneville 46, Paris 38

3A-5

Mayflower 53, Glen Rose 37 Baptist Prep 57, Central Ark. Christian 35 EpiscopalCollegiate65,Jacksonville Lighthouse 61

3A-7

Genoa Central 52, Bismarck 39 Prescott 58, Smackover 44

3A-8

Lake Village 64, Helena-West Helena 52 Dollarway 52, Rison 38 Dumas 77, DeWitt 42

2A-1

Flippin 42, Yellville-Summit 40 Eureka Springs 56, Haas Hall Bentonville 48

2A-3

Rector 61, Sloan-Hendrix 46 Buffalo Island 65, Marmaduke 54 Bay 59, Riverside 50

2A-4

Mountainburg 49, Johnson Co. Westside 42 Lavaca 60, Hector 42

2A-5 NORTH

Pangburn 78, SS Bee Branch 57 Conway St. Joseph 63, Des Arc 41 Quitman 79, Conway Christian 58 White Co. Central 54, Nemo Vista 32

2A-5 SOUTH

Cutter-Morning Star 55, Bigelow36 Maumelle Charter 48, Hazen 46 England 58, Magnet Cove 55 Poyen 60, Carlisle 32

2A-6

Clarendon 64, Marked Tree 60 Earle 61, East Poinsett County 18

2A-7

Acorn 64, Mount Ida 28 Dierks 49, Cossatot River 10 Murfreesboro 49, Gurdon 37

2A-8

Junction City 59, Spring Hill 40 Fordyce 55, Hampton 35 Parkers Chapel 63, Bearden 56

1A-1

Alpena 69, NW Ark. Classical 35 The New School 63, Deer 62

1A-2

Viola 60, Calico Rock 37 Omaha 68, St. Joe 53 Western Grove 69, Bruno-Pyatt 32 Izard County 70, Norfork 42

1A-3

Mammoth Spring 61, Crowley’s Ridge 44 Ridgefield Christian 76, Armorel 37

1A-4

Mulberry/Pleasant View 50, Oark 30 Future School of Fort Smith 60, Scranton 52

1A-5

Wonderview 69, Rural Special 58 Concord 54, Mt. Vernon-Enola 45 WSGreersFerry95,Guy-Perkins45

1A-6

LISA Academy North 61, Augusta 58 Marvell 90, Quest Academy 53 Bradford 62, Brinkley 58 Midland 72, Abundant Life 46

1A-7

Ouachita 55, Mineral Springs 42 Kirby 65, Caddo Hills 56 Mountain Pine 50, Blevins 37

1A-8

Bradley 58, Strong 26 Emerson 66, Taylor 45 Nevada 86, Hermitage 42

NONCONFERENCE

Lifeway Christian 58, Decatur 53 Valley Springs 71, Huntsville 52 Jasper 36, Lead Hill 34

GIRLS

6A-CENTRAL

Cabot 70, FS Southside 9 FS Northside 56, LR Central 26 Conway 76, North Little Rock 47

6A-WEST

Rogers 57, Bentonville West 25 Springdale Har-Ber 54, Springdale 21 Bentonville 61, Rogers Heritage 35 Fayetteville 62, Van Buren 43

5A-CENTRAL

Jacksonville 52, Pine Bluff 27 Watson Chapel 55, LR Hall 22 Sylvan Hills 48, LR Parkview 43 White Hall 69, Maumelle 62

5A-EAST

Mountain Home 51, Greene Co. Tech 40 West Memphis 41, Searcy 29 Jonesboro 42, Paragould 35 Nettleton 59, Marion 49

5A-SOUTH

Lake Hamilton 47, HS Lakeside 21 Hot Springs 51, Texarkana 29 Sheridan 40, Benton 34 El Dorado 61, LR Fair 30

5A-WEST

Vilonia 66, Beebe 48 Greenwood 76, Russellville 29 LR Christian 71, Greenbrier 44 Alma 37, Siloam Springs 33

4A-1

Gravette 55, Prairie Grove 36 Pea Ridge 44, Shiloh Christian 40 Farmington 61, Gentry 36 Harrison 52, Berryville 47

4A-3

Batesville 58, Southside Batesville 53 Highland 44, Pocahontas 40 Brookland 58, Blytheville 43 Valley View 62, Jonesboro West-side 33

4A-4

Heber Springs 47, Dardanelle 29 Morrilton 40, Pottsville 36 Clarksville 40, Ozark 37

4A-5

eStem 71, Mills 13 Pulaski Academy 83, Forrest City 44 LR McClellan 52, Stuttgart 43

4A-7

De Queen 64, Hope 41 Nashville 65, Arkadelphia 35 Bauxite 31, Mena 28

4A-8

Star City 71, Warren 58 Magnolia 73, Monticello 18 Camden Fairview 41, Crossett 32

3A-1 EAST

Rose Bud 54, Mountain View 51 Bergman 60, Marshall 36

3A-1 WEST

West Fork 50, Mansfield 28 Cedarville 53, Greenland 26 Lincoln 45, Elkins 38 Charleston 56, Waldron 26

3A-2

Cedar Ridge 37, Newport 31 Tuckerman 40, Cave City 39 Harding Academy 58, Palestine-Wheatley 19

3A-4

Jessieville 59, Two Rivers 48 Lamar 47, Atkins 28 Perryville 58, Fountain Lake 44 Paris 40, Booneville 21

3A-5

Central Ark. Christian 60, Baptist Prep 55 EpiscopalCollegiate63,Jacksonville Lighthouse 17 Benton HG 55, LISA Academy 23

3A-7

Smackover 45, Prescott 43 Centerpoint 61, Fouke 60

3A-8

Rison 61, Dollarway 54 Dumas 50, DeWitt 40

2A-1

Flippin 53, Yellville-Summit 32

2A-3

Rector 59, Sloan-Hendrix 49

2A-4

Mountainburg 52, Johnson Co. Westside 35 Magazine 48, Hackett 46 Lavaca 55, Hector 41

2A-5 NORTH

Pangburn 71, SS Bee Branch 44 Des Arc 71, Conway St. Joseph 49 Quitman 53, Conway Christian 28 White Co. Central 55, Nemo Vista 30

2A-5 SOUTH

Bigelow 70, Cutter-Morning Star 41 Maumelle Charter 38, Hazen 33 Magnet Cove 46, England 32

2A-6

Clarendon 63, Marked Tree 29 Earle 51. East Poinsett County 15

2A-7

Acorn 61, Mount Ida 30 Horatio 67, Foreman 22 Cossatot River 57, Dierks 29 Murfreesboro 55, Gurdon 29

2A-8

Fordyce 63, Hampton 35 Parkers Chapel 59, Bearden 43

1A-1

Alpena 49, NW Ark. Classical 15

1A-2

Viola 62, Calico Rock 38 Western Grove 74, Bruno-Pyatt 41 Norfork 41, Izard County 40

1A-4

Scranton 50, Future School of Fort Smith 34

1A-5

Rural Special 56, Wonderview 34 Concord 60, Mt. Vernon-Enola 48 Sacred Heart 57, Shirley 48 WSGreersFerry68,Guy-Perkins35

1A-6

Augusta 54, LISA Academy North 32 Marvell 37, Quest Academy 27

1A-7

Ouachita 55, Mineral Springs 25 Kirby 40, Caddo Hills 26 Blevins 57, Mountain Pine 21

1A-8

Bradley 53, Strong 49 Emerson 76, Taylor 16 Hermitage 69, Nevada 35

NONCONFERENCE

Lifeway Christian 58, Decatur 53 Valley Springs 67, Huntsville 35 Jasper 43, Lead Hill 29