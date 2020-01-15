• David Ostrom, 40, of Paola, Kan., has asked an Iowa judge to let him engage in a samurai sword fight with his ex-wife and her attorney so he can "rend their souls" from their bodies, saying in a court filing that trial by combat "has never been explicitly banned or restricted as a right in these United States."

• Samuel Horne, who took advantage of unseasonably warm weather to go surfing off North Carolina's Outer Banks, was bitten on the foot by a shark even though his cousin, Justin Copeland, said the pair had never before spotted a shark while surfing during the winter months.

• Kathleen Ayala, 30, of Millville, N.J., accused of chasing her husband and repeatedly stabbing him with a metal file attached to a pair of nail clippers, was charged with murder after he died at a hospital, prosecutors said.

• Bruce Girouard and Karen Vaillancourt, bartenders at a restaurant in Milford, N.H., said a customer with "a really low profile" and who "doesn't like a lot of attention" left them a $2,078.74 tip even though his tab was only $21.26.

• Emily Stallard, 37, of Tampa, Fla., faces attempted arson and other counts after sheriff's deputies said she tried to build an explosive as she roamed inside a Walmart store, and was stopped by a store security guard and a state wildlife officer just before she lit a wick.

• Gilbert Paul Ware, 86, was arrested about a mile from a bank that had just been robbed minutes earlier by a masked man wielding a handgun in Greenville, S.C., after police said he was driving too cautiously to make a fast getaway.

• Ricky Bridges, assistant police chief of Haughton, La., said officers are reviewing security video as they search for at least three people who wore masks as they rammed a vehicle into the front of a truck stop and took the store's ATM in an early morning theft.

• Karen Ford, 54, of Newport Beach, Calif., accused of brandishing a large kitchen knife as she made off with jewelry valued at more than $2 million from a Costa Mesa store, was arrested at her home after security guards took down her license-plate number as she drove away.

• Candace Muzny, 43, of Oklahoma City was arrested on assault and other counts after she was accused of slapping a nail salon worker, and punching and threatening another with a knife because the workers were speaking Vietnamese, police said.

