Iran makes arrests in jet downing

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani speaks Tuesday in Tehran about a special court to be formed to investigate the downing of the Ukrainian passenger jet earlier this month. (AP/Iranian Presidency Office)

TEHRAN, Iran -- Iran said Tuesday that authorities have made arrests for the accidental shoot-down of a Ukrainian passenger plane, which killed all 176 people on board and set off protests in the country demanding accountability after officials initially concealed the cause of the crash.

Iran's judiciary spokesman Gholamhossein Esmaili said "some individuals" were arrested after "extensive investigations." His statement on the judiciary's website did not say how many people had been detained or name those arrested.

Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, is expected to deliver a Friday Prayer sermon this week, a role he plays only at times of major crisis; the last was eight years ago.

Iran at first dismissed allegations that a missile had downed the plane, but in the face of mounting evidence officials acknowledged on Saturday -- three days after -- that its Revolutionary Guard had shot down the plane by mistake as the force expected a possible military confrontation with the United States.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZfBqtVt8Vhc]

The plane, flying from Tehran to the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, was carrying 167 passengers and nine crew members from several countries, including 82 Iranians and 57 Canadians, many of whom were Iranians with dual citizenship. There were several children among the passengers, including an infant.

Iran's president on Tuesday called for a special court with "a ranking judge and dozens of experts" to be set up to investigate the incident.

President Hassan Rouhani of Iran, himself a former commander of Iran's air defense forces, said he wanted the issue "to be addressed to the people with honesty."

"The familiarity I have with air defense issue, I say that it can't be one person who is responsible for this," he said, according to the state news agency. "Not just the person who pressed the button -- there are others, too."

Rouhani called the incident "a painful and unforgivable" mistake and promised that his administration would pursue the case "by all means."

"This is not an ordinary case. The entire world will be watching this court," he said.

Tensions have been escalating since President Donald Trump pulled the U.S. out of Iran's 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, then reimposed sanctions that had been lifted under the accord.

The deal has quickly unraveled since then, with Iran steadily breaking away from limits on its nuclear program and Europe unable to find ways to keep Tehran committed.

The U.S. sanctions have devastated Iran's economy.

Tensions sharply escalated further after the Jan. 3 U.S. airstrike killed Iran's most powerful commander, Revolutionary Guard Gen. Qassem Soleimani, in Baghdad.

In response, Iran launched ballistic missiles on military bases housing U.S. troops in Iraq to avenge Soleimani's killing. The Ukrainian plane was shot down in Tehran as Iranian forces were on alert for possible U.S. retaliation.

While Rouhani pointed to mistakes and negligence, he also repeated the government's line that the plane tragedy was ultimately rooted in U.S. aggression.

"It was the U.S. that made for an agitated environment. It was the U.S. that created an unusual situation. It was the U.S. that threatened and took our beloved [Soleimani]," he said.

Rouhani called the government's admission that Iranian forces shot down the plane a "first good step."

He added that Iranian experts who retrieved the Ukrainian plane's flight recorder, the so-called black box, have sent it to France for analysis.

Meanwhile, Ukraine has called for an investigation by five countries but said Iran isn't likely to participate in the inquiry.

Foreign Minister Vadym Prystaiko will head to London to meet Thursday with his counterparts from the U.K., Canada, Sweden and Afghanistan.

Prosecutors from the nations will create a criminal-investigation team and will pursue compensation, according to the minister, who said "so far we don't have Iran at the table." German officials could join the process, though, as some victims had dual German-Afghan citizenship, he said.

Prystaiko welcomed the development but remains cautious, saying he wants to see "the real people, those responsible" brought to justice.

Officials in Tehran said Tuesday that 61 of the 176 victims had been identified through DNA testing, and that their remains could be handed over to their families.

Information for this article was contributed by Aya Batrawy of The Associated Press; by Philip J. Heijmans and Daryna Krasnolutska of Bloomberg News; and by Mujib Mashal of The New York Times.

A Section on 01/15/2020