Library system to install 'story walk'

The Central Arkansas Library System will use grant funding to install a "story walk" at the Hillary Rodham Clinton Children's Library & Learning Center, the system announced last week.

The system was one of 19 recipients of a 2020 Community Change Grant from national nonprofit America Walks. The grant program provides funds that support grassroots efforts aimed at creating safe, accessible and enjoyable places to walk.

Awardees will work with America Walks and other partners to complete their projects. The system's project aims to enhance the existing walking trail at the children's library at 4800 W. 10th St.

Book pages will be placed in display signs along the trail, inviting walkers to follow the path of pages. The story walk will also include mile markers and literature focused on health, wellness and fitness.

The program awards grantees $1,500 in community stipends, according to the America Walks website.