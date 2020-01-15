Mayor sets date for yearly address

Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. will give his second State of the City address on Jan. 30.

The speech is scheduled for 6 p.m. at Heifer Village in downtown Little Rock. Scott said he scheduled the event in the evening to give people who work during the day the opportunity to attend. Previous State of the City addresses have taken place during regular work hours.

The city will also livestream the program at Little Rock's Southwest, West Central and Dunbar community centers, and provide a light dinner free to residents at those locations.