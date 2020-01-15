Mills finds separation late vs. eStem

The Mills Comets pulled away late from what had held all the earmarks of a down-to-the-wire thriller.

Neither team led by more than five points through the game's first 25 minutes, but Mills followed the fourth-quarter output of junior forwards Jakari Livingston and Joseph Bell to a 65-53 victory over the eStem Mets at the Nutt Athletic Complex on the campus of the Arkansas School for the Deaf in Little Rock on Tuesday night.

"They did a great job in the first half of forcing us out of our offense," Mills Coach Raymond Cooper said. "We got a little discombobulated, and then, finally, we got to some spots, and we did what we normally do, and it worked out for us."

EStem had won its previous 12 games, a record winning streak for its boys team, but it shot 35.3% from the field and 55% from the free-throw line against Mills.

"Our effort was there," eStem Coach Josh Hayes said. "We didn't finish at the basket, and we didn't make free throws. It comes down to that in games like this. We can work on the free throws a lot, but layups are about heart, just wanting to finish it."

The score was 11-11 at the end of the first quarter and 25-25 at halftime. A layup by Livingston at the third-quarter buzzer gave Mills (14-3, 6-1 4A-5) a 39-38 lead to start the fourth.

Mills senior forward Darion Dixon hit a three-pointer to start the fourth quarter. A turnover ended eStem's ensuing possession and led to a fast-break slam dunk by Livingston that put Mills ahead 44-38 with 7:19 left.

Livingston led Mills with 18 points. Bell scored 14.

Senior guard Jacob Sanders led eStem (16-7, 5-1) with 21 points. Senior guard Dylan Sewell was next with nine.

Before Livingston's dunk, the game's largest lead had come when Sewell's layup put eStem up 24-19 with 2:38 left before halftime.

EStem pulled within 46-42 after a layup by senior guard Keith Martin with 6:14 left, but the Comets scored the next 10 points, a run started by a layup from Livingston and completed when Bell's layup gave Mills a 56-42 lead with 2:40 left.

"I knew it was going to be a tough game," Hayes said. "They give you constant ball pressure, and they fight. You know, the 50-50 balls, they won those tonight. I told our guys that was the key to the game, and they won it."

"They play hard," Cooper said of eStem. "They pounded us on the glass, and that's just effort. Those guys, they defended us, and they played really, really hard."

