• Breakthrough singer Billie Eilish is set to sing the theme song for the forthcoming James Bond film, becoming the youngest artist to write and record a song for the film franchise. Eilish, who turned 18 in December, recorded the song for the 25th Bond film, No Time to Die, which debuts in U.S. theaters April 10. She wrote the song with her brother Finneas; the two created her entire debut album together. The untitled new song does not have a release date. "It feels crazy to be a part of this in every way. To be able to score the theme song to a film that is part of such a legendary series is a huge honor," Eilish said in a statement Tuesday. "James Bond is the coolest film franchise ever to exist. I'm still in shock." Eilish is riding high off her successful 2019 debut album, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, which featured the No. 1 hit "Bad Guy." She's competing for six Grammy Awards at this month's show, including the top four prizes: album, song and record of the year, and best new artist. She was 17 when she earned those four top nominations, making her the youngest artist in Grammy history to achieve the feat.

• Abby Huntsman is vacating her co-host chair at ABC's The View to work on her father's electoral bid for Utah governor. Huntsman, 33, announced her decision to leave on Monday's edition of the TV show. She will serve as a senior adviser to Jon Huntsman's campaign. Her father, a Republican, is the former U.S. ambassador to Russia and China and served as Utah governor from 2005 to 2009. "I told my dad, if The View taught me anything, it taught me how to fight," Huntsman said. She also said she wanted to spend more time with her family. She and her husband, Jeffrey Bruce Livingston, have three young children, including twins born in June. Huntsman joined The View in September 2018 and, along with Meghan McCain, was considered a conservative voice on the program. While The View features celebrity guests, it is becoming best known for its fiery political talk and is an important stop for presidential candidates looking to reach an audience made up mostly of women. Huntsman had previous TV hosting stints on the weekend edition of Fox & Friends and MSNBC's The Cycle. Huntsman will finish her run on The View on Friday. No replacement has been announced. The current View co-host lineup includes McCain, Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar and Sunny Hostin. Political commentator Ana Navarro appears as a co-host on Fridays.

This image released by ABC shows co-host Abby Huntsman on "The View." Huntsman said Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, she's leaving to help run her father's campaign for governor of Utah and spend more time with her family. She joined the show in September 2018 and her departure will leave Meghan McCain as the show's only real conservative voice. (Jenny Anderson/ABC via AP)

A Section on 01/15/2020