No. 4 Connecticut pulls away late

Memphis guard Jamirah Shutes (23) drives defended by Connecticut guard Christyn Williams (5) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Nikki Boertman)

MEMPHIS -- Crystal Dangerfield scored 24 points, and fourth-ranked Connecticut used a late run to pull away from Memphis in a 68-56 victory.

The Huskies (14-1, 5-0 American Athletic Conference) escaped in the final quarter to remain undefeated in league play. They have not lost a conference game since joining the AAC in the 2013-14 season, and are 11-0 all-time against Memphis.

Megan Walker added 14 points and 9 rebounds for the Huskies, and Christyn Williams (Central Arkansas Christian) scored 16 points.

Dulcy Fankam Mendjiadeu led the Tigers (9-8, 0-4) with 21 points and 10 rebounds. Freshman guard Madison Griggs scored 12.

Memphis, which hadn't come closer than 34 points in a game against UConn, used an 11-0 run to claim a 21-15 lead.

It took the Huskies fewer than three minutes to tie the game at 23-23 in the second quarter, but UConn finished the first half with just a two-point advantage.

The Huskies would not claim a double-digit lead until under one minute remained in the third quarter, but that advantage wouldn't last long. The Tigers quickly went on an 8-0 run over the next five minutes to cut the UConn lead to just three before Coach Geno Auriemma's team finally pulled away.

Sports on 01/15/2020