MEMPHIS -- Crystal Dangerfield scored 24 points, and fourth-ranked Connecticut used a late run to pull away from Memphis in a 68-56 victory.
The Huskies (14-1, 5-0 American Athletic Conference) escaped in the final quarter to remain undefeated in league play. They have not lost a conference game since joining the AAC in the 2013-14 season, and are 11-0 all-time against Memphis.
Megan Walker added 14 points and 9 rebounds for the Huskies, and Christyn Williams (Central Arkansas Christian) scored 16 points.
Dulcy Fankam Mendjiadeu led the Tigers (9-8, 0-4) with 21 points and 10 rebounds. Freshman guard Madison Griggs scored 12.
Memphis, which hadn't come closer than 34 points in a game against UConn, used an 11-0 run to claim a 21-15 lead.
It took the Huskies fewer than three minutes to tie the game at 23-23 in the second quarter, but UConn finished the first half with just a two-point advantage.
The Huskies would not claim a double-digit lead until under one minute remained in the third quarter, but that advantage wouldn't last long. The Tigers quickly went on an 8-0 run over the next five minutes to cut the UConn lead to just three before Coach Geno Auriemma's team finally pulled away.
Sports on 01/15/2020
Print Headline: No. 4 Connecticut pulls away late