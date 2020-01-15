PHOTOS: Har-Ber rolls past rival Springdale

Springdale's Taly Sysavanh (CQ) gets her shot broken up by Har-Ber's Sophie Nelson (left) and Pacious McDaniel Tuesday Jan. 14, 2020 at Har-Ber. Visit http://bit.ly/2Rm1Z2e for a gallery from the game. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/J.T. Wampler)

SPRINGDALE -- It's a bad sign when one player has more points than your entire team at halftime.

It's even worse when two players have more points than your entire team at halftime.

That was the situation at Wildcat Arena on Tuesday, when Springdale Har-Ber drubbed Springdale High 54-21 in 6A-West Conference play. Har-Ber led Springdale 34-10 at halftime behind Caylan Koons, who had 15 points, and Kania Starks, who had 11 points in the first half.

Koons finished the game with 18 points and Starks 13 for the Lady Wildcats (13-4, 2-1), who've won consecutive games after dropping their conference opener at home to Bentonville. Thaly Sysavanh scored seven for Springdale (3-13, 0-3), which has lost nine consecutive.

"It's not so much at all what the score was; we're just trying to get better," said Har-Ber coach Kimberly Jenkins, who was honored before the crowd for the 500th career win she achieved earlier this season. "We're trying to improve our defensive intensity and play as a cohesive unit."

Har-Ber made 7 of 10 free throws while Springdale made 6 of 11.

Springdale's struggles are not surprising this season after the Lady Bulldogs graduated Marquesha Davis, who is a freshman at Arkansas. Har-Ber took advantage at the outset by turning a 2-2 tie into a 16-3 lead after one quarter. Har-Ber forced repeated turnovers against the Lady Bulldogs, who didn't reach double figures until Mary Haskins made a free throw with 1 minute, 35 seconds left in the second quarter.

Seven players scored for Har-Ber, led by Koons, who converted a four-point play after getting bumped hard on a 3-pointer. Koons added a drive and three-point play in the third quarter to increase the Har-Ber lead to 50-18.

Har-Ber won 69-55 at Rogers Heritage last week, and Tuesday's win gives the Lady Wildcats added momentum heading into Friday's game at Bentonville West.

Springdale 3 7 8 3 -- 21

Har-Ber 16 18 18 2 -- 54

Springdale (3-13, 0-3): T. Sysavanh 7, Keeling 6, Haskins 5, Joyner 2, Arvizu 1.

Har-Ber (13-4, 2-1): Coons 18, Starks 13, Nelson 8, Brown 6, Martfeld 4, McCrackin 3, Hambelton 2.

Rogers High 57, Bentonville West 25

Kate McConnell hit seven of Rogers' 12 3-pointers and tied her school record as the Lady Mounties rolled past Bentonville West in King Arena.

McConnell hit a trio beyond the arc in the third quarter and had 13 of her 25 points during that time. Camiran Brockhoff added four 3-pointers and finished with 14 for Rogers (11-5, 2-1), which jumped out to an 18-4 lead after one quarter and went on to force the running clock with a 57-18 lead after three quarters.

Ciera Cravens had seven points and Laynee Tapp six for West (5-12, 1-2).

Bentonville High 61, Rogers Heritage 35

Maryam Dauda had 18 points to lead three Bentonville players in double figures as the Lady Tigers used the second and third quarters to pull away from Heritage in Tiger Arena.

Bentonville (13-1, 2-0) outscored Heritage (9-8, 1-2) 16-6 in the second quarter and turned a three-point lead into a 28-15 halftime cushion. The Lady Tigers then went on a 22-6 third-quarter run for a 50-21 cushion.

Bella Irlenborn added 13 and Riley Hayes 12 for Bentonville. Carlee Casteel led Heritage with 17 points.

Fayetteville 62, Van Buren 43

The Lady Purple'Dogs remained perfect in 6A-West action after a road win Tuesday night at Van Buren.

Claudia Bridges hit five 3-pointers and scored a game-high 17 points for Fayetteville (12-3, 3-0). Caroline Lyles added 14, and Sasha Goforth and Coriah Beck added 11 points each.

Brooklyn Kannady led Van Buren with 13 points and Lexi Miller added 10.

6A-Central

Fort Smith Northside 56, Little Rock Central 26

The Lady Bears dominated from start to finish in a blowout win in 6A-Central Conference action Tuesday.

Jersey Wolfenbarger led Northside (13-3, 2-0) with 15 points and Tracey Bershers added 9.

Lauryn Pendelton scored 8 points to lead Central (4-7, 0-2).

Har-Ber's Caylan Koons looks to shoot against Springdale Tuesday Jan. 14, 2020 at Har-Ber. Visit http://bit.ly/2Rm1Z2e for a gallery from the game. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/J.T. Wampler)

