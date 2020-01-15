Sections
Report: Panthers hire LSU’s Brady

by The Associated Press | Today at 2:20 a.m.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- A person familiar with the situation says the Carolina Panthers have agreed to terms on a contract to make LSU passing game coordinator Joe Brady their new offensive coordinator.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Tuesday because the Panthers have not confirmed the move.

Brady, who won this year's Broyles Award as the nation's top assistant coach, worked closely with Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Joe Burrow, who led the Tigers to a win over Clemson in the national championship game.

Brady is the first significant hire for new Panthers Coach Matt Rhule. Brady, 30, will become the youngest offensive coordinator in the NFL.

Under Brady, LSU led the nation in points scored and yards passing while going 15-0 this season.

Brady previously worked as an assistant for Carolina's biggest NFC South rival, the New Orleans Saints.

Sports on 01/15/2020

Print Headline: Report: Panthers hire LSU’s Brady

