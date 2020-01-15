Sections
Police beat

by Tony Holt | Today at 3:26 a.m.

Restaurant worker shatters window

An employee at the Chicken King restaurant went through a plate-glass window during a fight with another employee Tuesday afternoon, North Little Rock police said.

Police officers responded around 1 p.m. to a call about about a disturbance at the restaurant at 2704 MacArthur Drive and discovered a man who had suffered "serious injuries" as a result of going through the window, said Sgt. Amy Cooper, a North Little Rock police spokeswoman.

He was transported to a hospital. His name has not been released.

As of Tuesday afternoon, no one had been arrested, Cooper said.

