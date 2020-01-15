Simms, Clemson beat No. 3 Duke

Clemson's Aamir Simms grabs a rebound while defended by Duke's Vernon Carey Jr. during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Richard Shiro)

CLEMSON, S.C. -- Clemson gave its weary fans something to celebrate a night after losing the national championship game in football, getting a career-high 25 points from Aamir Simms in a 79-72 upset of No. 3 Duke on Tuesday night.

It was the highest-profile upset for the Tigers since beating No. 1 North Carolina on their home court in February 2001. And just like that day, students rushed the court at Littlejohn Coliseum.

The Blue Devils (15-2, 5-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) came into the game a 101/2-point favorite and leading the nation with an average margin of victory of 21.5 points. Duke had not lost since a stunning home defeat to Stephen F. Austin in November.

The Tigers completed one of the rarest of ACC doubles. They beat North Carolina in Chapel Hill for the first time in program history Saturday, ending a 59-game losing streak on the Tar Heels' home court.

"I'm so proud of my teammates and I love my school," Simms said. "Everybody on our team came out to play tonight. That was coach's game plan. We were going to try to rotate a lot of guys. Everybody was ready to play. We're just all excited."

Clemson (9-7, 3-3) has now beaten North Carolina and Duke in back-to-back games twice. The other time came in 1990, when the Tigers won their only regular-season title in 67 ACC seasons.

Tevin Mack scored 22 points on 10-of-14 shooting. Simms was 10 of 15 from the field and had 9 rebounds and 5 assists.

Vernon Carey scored 20 points for Duke, Tre Jones had 17 points and Cassius Stanley finished with 14 points.

In other games involving men's Top 25 teams on Tuesday, Isaiah Moss scored 20 points, including 6-of-11 shooting from the three-point line, in his first start for No. 6 Kansas (13-3, 3-1 Big 12) as the Jayhawks bounced back from a loss to Baylor on Saturday with a 66-52 victory over Oklahoma (11-5, 2-2) in Norman, Okla. ... Malik Williams hit two free throws with 21 seconds left in overtime to lift No. 11 Louisville (14-3, 5-1) to a 72-68 road victory over Pittsburgh (11-6, 2-4). ... Derek Culver scored 17 points and No. 12 West Virginia (14-2, 3-1 Big 12) remained unbeaten in eight home games with an 81-49 victory over TCU (12-4, 3-1) in Morgantown, W.Va.. ... Obi Toppin scored 24 points on a tender ankle and led a 22-point run in the second half as No. 13 Dayton (15-2, 4-0 Atlantic 10) pulled away for a 79-65 victory over Virginia Commonwealth (12-5, 2-2) in Dayton, Ohio. ... Collin Gillespie made four consecutive free throws in overtime and scored 21 points as No. 14 Villanova (13-3, 4-1 Big East) survived a scare to beat DePaul (12-5, 0-4) for the 19th consecutive time with a 79-75 victory in Villanova, Pa. ... Brad Davison hit a three-pointer with 11 seconds left after getting a steal, and Wisconsin (11-6, 4-2 Big Ten) upset No. 17 Maryland 56-54 to pick up its third consecutive victory against a ranked opponent. Nate Reuvers led Wisconsin with 17 points and Davison finished with 14, while Jalen Smith scored 18 points to lead Maryland (13-4, 3-3). ... C.J. Walker scored 18 points to help No. 21 Ohio State (12-5, 2-4 Big Ten) snap a four-game losing streak with an 80-68 victory over Nebraska (7-10, 2-4) in Columbus, Ohio. ... Kyler Edwards scored a career-high 24 points, Davide Moretti had 14 and No. 23 Texas Tech (11-5, 2-2 Big 12) used a late push to beat Kansas State 77-63 in Manhattan, Kan. Cartier Diarra scored 19 points to lead the Wildcats (7-9, 0-4).

SEC MEN

LSU rallies in OT

Trendon Watford and Skylar Mays each scored 19 points, and LSU (12-4, 4-0 SEC) defeated Texas A&M 89-85 in overtime in College Station, Texas.

Javonte Smart started the overtime with a three-pointer on LSU's first possession, and Watford made a short jumper in the lane to lift the Tigers to an 86-83 lead with 1:25 remaining. The Aggies' Wendell Mitchell missed a three-point attempt with 17 seconds remaining and two Mays free throws sealed the Tigers' victory.

Andre Gordon sank a three-pointer with 2:27 remaining in regulation to shove the Aggies to a 77-71 lead, but LSU's Marshall Graves and Smart each made three-pointers in a 28-second span to tie the game at 79-79 and force overtime.

The Aggies (8-7, 2-2) entered the game having held league opponents to 50 points or less in consecutive games for the first time since 2007.

In other SEC men's games Tuesday, Keyontae Johnson scored 15 points, Kerry Blackshear added 13 and Florida (11-5, 3-1) took a 71-55 victory over Mississippi (9-7, 0-3) in Gainesville, Fla. KJ Buffen scored 20 points to lead the Rebels, who played without leading scorer Breein Tyree and starting center Khadim Sy. ... Reggie Perry had 23 points and 10 rebounds to lead Mississippi State (10-6, 1-3) to a 72-45 victory over Missouri (9-7, 1-3) in Starkville, Miss. Perry has had nine double-doubles this season, and has 18 for his career. Kobe Brown scored 14 points to lead Missouri.

